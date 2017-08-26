Hype around Tyrann Mathieu grows after successful training camp

Is the Badger camp hype real? Do you think he fully returns to form this year? — Mike Dupree (@Dupree) August 25, 2017

From what Arizona Cardinals safety Tyrann Mathieu showed during training camp and the preseason, yes, the hype is very much real.

He looks as healthy as he says he feels. The 25-year-old has looked quick and strong. But, maybe most important, he’s been getting to a lot of footballs. Obviously, any preseason hype needs to come with some caution. Mathieu was playing very well in practice after weeks of knowing basically what the offense was doing. That said, he still made the plays, still made the catches, so that counts for something.

There’s a lot of excitement around the Cardinals about the type of season Mathieu could have after battling through 2016. Remember, he started last season still recovering from the ACL injury from 2015, then suffered a shoulder injury against Carolina in October that lingered for the rest of the season.

As long as Mathieu can stay healthy, there’s plenty of confidence within the organization that he can have the type of performance he had in 2015, when he was in the conversation for defensive player of the year before the knee injury prematurely ended his season in Week 15.