Arizona Cardinals' fourth-round pick Dorian Johnson among cuts

The Arizona Cardinals cut 31 players on Saturday, trimming their roster to the NFL-mandated 53 players. Here’s a closer look at the final moves:

Most significant move: It wasn’t just cutting fourth-round draft pick guard Dorian Johnson that was the most significant move the Cardinals made on Saturday, it was who was kept on the offensive line. One surprise who wasn’t kept was Cole Toner, who could play four of the five positions across the line. With Toner out, Daniel Munyer becomes the swing guard/center. Johnson’s demise resulted in him struggling throughout camp. Ulrick John, who started three games at right tackle last season, was among the four tackles kept.

Wile wins: After months of battling for the starting punting job, incumbent Matt Wile appears to have won the job (for now) with the release of Richie Leone. Neither was impressive enough during the preseason to be the clear-cut winner, but Wile did enough in the coaches’ minds to earn the spot on the initial 53-man roster. However, his job is anything but safe.

Lucky 7s: The Cardinals went with seven linebackers by cutting both outside linebacker Cap Capi and inside linebacker Scooby Wright. Capi had shined all of camp, especially in games, and was considered a favorite to make the roster. Wright had played consistently throughout the end of last season and into training camp, and was productive on special teams. Going with three outside linebackers likely will mean rookie inside linebacker Haason Reddick will be asked to rush the passer off the edge at times.

Cardinals moves:

Released (31): WR Carlton Agudosi, DT Peli Anau, LB Alex Bazzie, LB Cap Capi, CB Jarell Carter, TE Gerald Christian, S Ironhead Gallon, LB Zaviar Gooden, CB Gump Hayes, WR Krishawn Hogan, WR Chris Hubert, RB Chris Johnson, G Dorian Johnson, G Kaleb Johnson, QB Trevor Knight, LB Ryan Langford, P Richie Leone, CB Ryan Lewis, T Jonathan McLaughlin, CB/S Harlan Miller, DT David Moala, T Givens Price, WR Jeremy Ross, TE Ricky Seals-Jones, CB Sojourn Shelton, RB James Summers, DT Pasoni Tasini, G Cole Toner, TE Hakeem Valles, LB Terence Waugh, LB Scooby Wright

Injured reserve (1): WR Aaron Dobson

Waived/injured (1): DT Ed Stinson

Injury settlements (2): LB Tre’Von Johnson, LB Jarivs Jones