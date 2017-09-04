New Cardinals punter Andy Lee still feels like he can kick at a Pro Bowl caliber

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Andy Lee wasn’t out of a job for long.

Two days after he was released by the Carolina Panthers when they reduced their roster from 90 to 53, Lee signed a two-year contract with the Arizona Cardinals on Monday, ending any speculation about who will be Arizona’s punter Sunday afternoon in Detroit.

To emphasize that point, the Cardinals released Matt Wile, who punted in the final three games last season and beat out Richie Leone for the lone punting spot on the Cards’ 53-man roster during Saturday’s cuts.

Now the job is Lee’s, and the 35-year-old said Monday he’s healthy after suffering a hamstring injury last November that sent him to the injured reserved list and led to the addition of the man who took his spot on the roster this year.

“It’s a business,” Lee said. “I understand that. I’m happy with where I’m at now and I’m going to do what I can to be here.”

Lee injured his hamstring on Nov. 13, in a Week 10 game against Kansas City, while he was stretching on the sideline during a third-down play in the first quarter. He still got off a 43-yard punt on the next play.

Now, though, he feels “great.”

“I feel strong,” he said. “I’m definitely doing a little bit more to try to take care of my leg than I used to, just to make sure I’m warmed up, just make sure I’m ready to go and not rushing things and my preparation is a little better.

“But other than that, I feel good.”

As the rumors about Lee being potentially traded ramped up, he began hearing the chatter that the Cardinals were in the market for a punter. He had been in touch with Cardinals kicker Phil Dawson, who was his teammate in San Francisco in 2013 and 2014, and Dawson then reached out to Lee on Sunday.

They were reunited a day later.

Lee was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2007, 2009 and 2011, and was a first-team All-Pro in 2007, 2011 and 2012. His first 11 seasons after being drafted out of Pittsburgh in 2004 were with the San Francisco 49ers. He was traded to Cleveland in 2015 and then to the Panthers in 2016.

He’s tied for eighth in NFL history for punts inside the 20-yard line with 343, he’s ninth in gross punting average with a clip of 46.3 yards per punt and he's 12th in net punting average with 39.5 yards per punt.

“He wasn’t Ray Guy, but he was close,” coach Bruce Arians said. “For his era, he’s one of the tops and he can still put it out there.”

Lee feels like he’s still the same punter as he was six years ago when he made his last Pro Bowl.

“I feel like I can still hit those balls,” he said. “I feel like I can still do everything I’ve always done, just sometimes things work out and sometimes things don’t some seasons. I think it’s being in the right situation, hitting the right type of balls to get your numbers to where they need to be, honestly.

“I think you can have lower numbers and still help the team just as much as you did when you had the high numbers.”

When Lee is at his best, Dawson said, he can be an asset for the offense.

“He can flip the field,” Dawson said. “It takes a little pressure off your offense. Sometimes when an offense takes possession backed up, they feel like they have to get a couple first downs in order to get the ball out of here. Andy doesn’t need a whole lot of room. He can put it out there. He can use all the directions. He has different kinds of punts in his bag of tricks so with the gunners we’re going to have, and some of the guys we’re going to have covering, I think we can do some pretty fun things.”