Andre Ellington can establish himself in passing game with more playing time

TEMPE, Ariz. -- With all the news coming out over the past two days, let's do a midweek Arizona Cardinals mailbag:

Which Cardinals RB currently on the roster has the most to gain with the injury? I think it's Ellington but you never know. — gwatamole (@tim_gwatney13) September 12, 2017

I agree with you that Cardinals running back Andre Ellington has the most to gain with the wrist injury to David Johnson.

His production has dropped dramatically over the past two seasons, from 487 yards from scrimmage in 2015 to 181 last season. Where I think Ellington can excel and establish a role for himself without Johnson is in the passing game. Arizona already has a stack of pass plays that were designed for Johnson. Even though he doesn't have the size of Johnson, Ellington is faster and quicker. All the Cardinals have to do is call them for Ellington and they may find themselves a dynamic threat to complement their receivers.

Ellington already has two catches for 35 yards this season. If he's able to catch a pass in space, his speed will be difficult for linebackers to match.

Cardinals coach Bruce Arians said repeatedly during the offseason that part of his plan to get David Johnson 30 touches a game was to call a lot of passing plays, because the tackles aren't as severe. The same would go for Ellington, who's been injury-prone throughout his career when relied upon often.

Arizona tried to move Ellington to receiver full-time but a crowded receivers room sent him back to running back. Once without a home, now Ellington can prove himself to be an integral piece of the Cards' offense as a receiver.