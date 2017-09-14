Chris Johnson was surprised the Cardinals cut him

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Chris Johnson didn’t see it coming. The 31-year-old running back said he was surprised when the Arizona Cardinals cut him after the final preseason game. He met with coach Bruce Arians, who said during a SiriusXM NFL Radio interview this week that Johnson was the last cut he made.

“It was a really hard one,” Arians said.

But that conversation may not have gone smoothly.

When Johnson was asked if his meeting with Arians went “OK,” Johnson just smiled and said, “You know.”

Johnson, who was re-signed by Arizona on Tuesday, said he’s not bitter toward the team for cutting him.

“Just had bitterness toward getting cut period,” he said. “The type of player I am and being that it was unexpected, and didn’t ever think that would happen, of course (there) was bitterness but I couldn’t dwell on it,” Johnson said. “I just made sure I stayed in shape and got ready for whatever opportunity that I had coming towards me.”

Johnson watched Week 1, including the Cardinals’ 35-23 loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday in which starting running back David Johnson suffered a wrist injury that’ll keep him out at least eight weeks, from his home in Arizona.

He didn’t anticipate being signed for the opening weekend of the season because, as a vested veteran, his salary would’ve been guaranteed had he been on the roster for Week 1. But he thought he’d find a new team this week, and then the Cardinals called.

“I think, you know, just control what I can control,” he said. “Just go out there and do whatever you can to help the team win.”