Cardinals pull out a win late, but it wasn't pretty

INDIANAPOLIS – It’s a good thing the win-loss column doesn’t include style points.

The Arizona Cardinals did what they came to Indianapolis to do, and that was to get a win. Phil Dawson kicked a 20-yard field goal to win it 16-13 with with 8:02 left in overtime. But it wasn’t pretty. Far from it. More like ugly.

In fact, the Cardinals were lucky to beat the Colts on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

What it means: There’s a lot of work still to be done with this team. The win may matter in the standings, but this isn’t the type of game the Cardinals can sweep under the rug and just be grateful they left with a victory. There were issues all around: Yes, Arizona’s offensive line was missing two starters but it still struggled to keep the Colts out of the backfield. The running backs struggled to find any sort of rhythm. Quarterback Carson Palmer made a few head-scratching throws. And the Cardinals’ defense made Jacoby Brissett, who was traded to the Colts on Sept. 2, look like a veteran with how much time they allowed him to take in the pocket.

What I liked: Wide receivers J.J. Nelson and Jaron Brown played well with limited opportunities. Nelson caught five of his seven targets for 120 yards and a touchdown, while Brown caught four of his 11 targets for 73 yards. They were the lone bright spots offensively. Rookie Budda Baker also looked good as a gunner on special teams.

What I didn’t like: Most of it. The offensive line struggled to keep Palmer upright. Right tackle Jared Veldheer got beat a handful of times, but it wasn't all his fault. Asking a career left tackle to move to right tackle has been a monstrous undertaking for Veldheer. The Cardinals’ running back rotation in the first half was inconsistent, with, at one point, Kerwynn Williams, Chris Johnson and Anrde Ellington in on consecutive snaps. It didn’t allow any of them to get a rhythm going, and that hindered the passing game.

Fantasy fallout: Nelson, Brown and tight end Ifeanyi Momah had more than 40 yards receiving apiece, but none of the Cards’ running backs were able to get into a rhythm, especially in the first half when they were rotated through.

Running back rotation set: At least it should be. Starter Kerwynn Williams had eight carries for 19 yards but was replaced by Johnson in the second half. Johnson finished with 11 carries for 44 yards and should put an end to the Cards’ running back question.

What’s next: Arizona has an extra day to think about this one, with a Monday Night Football matchup against the Dallas Cowboys next on the schedule.