Carson Palmer-Larry Fitzgerald connection not enough for Cardinals

Dak Prescott throws a pair of touchdowns and flips into the end zone for another, while Ezekiel Elliott rushes for 80 yards and the game-sealing score in Dallas' 28-17 win. (2:25)

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- There's a secret recipe for the Arizona Cardinals' success on offense this season.

Well, it's not exactly a secret.

Take one part Carson Palmer and one part Larry Fitzgerald. Mix Palmer's arm strength and accuracy with Fitzgerald's hands, add a few short- or medium-range passes and a dash of deep balls, and the result is one of the more formidable quarterback-receiver combinations in the NFL.

When Palmer and Fitzgerald are in sync, as they were during Monday night's 28-17 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, the offense finds a rhythm. It moves. It opens up for other players.

But as was proof Monday night, they can't do it alone.

Larry Fitzgerald caught 13 passes for 149 yards and a touchdown on Monday against the Cowboys. AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

Even though Fitzgerald caught 13 passes on 15 targets for 149 yards and a touchdown, Arizona's defense allowed too many long passes by Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott and couldn't contain running back Ezekiel Elliott long enough.

Prescott threw for 183 yards, but 90 of them went to Brice Butler. Dez Bryant, who had two catches for 12 yards, was all but erased by Patrick Peterson. Elliott, who was held to zero yards in the first quarter, had 31 yards at halftime, added another 31 in the third quarter and finished with 80.

At times, despite Palmer and Fitzgerald being on the same page, they didn't get help from their own teammates.

After Palmer threw to Fitzgerald five times on Arizona's second drive of the game, Phil Dawson missed a 36-yard field goal attempt.

More often than not, though, it was Arizona's defense that erased all the good Palmer and Fitzgerald created together.

After Palmer hit Fitzgerald for an incredible, 24-yard catch that Fitzgerald went up and over Cowboys cornerback Orlando Scandrick to get, Arizona's defense gave up a 53-yard pass to Butler and a touchdown three plays later.

But when Fitzgerald and Palmer were on, there were few things inside University of Phoenix Stadium that could slow either one. They connected on Palmer's first 11 attempts, including a 15-yard touchdown to tie the game at 14 in the third quarter. On that drive, two of the three plays were to Fitzgerald.