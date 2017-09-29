        <
          Kurt Warner surprised to see HOF ring on Twitter before seeing it in person

          10:33 PM ET
          Josh WeinfussESPN Staff Writer
          TEMPE, Ariz. -- Surprise!

          Until Kurt Warner scrolled through the Arizona Cardinals' Twitter account Thursday, he had yet to see his Hall of Fame ring, either in person or in a photograph. That changed when the team posted pictures of the ring, which Warner will officially receive at halftime of Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers.

          Warner responded with a hint of sarcasm.

          Warner was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Aug. 5 after a 12-year career that included five seasons with the Cardinals and an appearance in Super Bowl XLIII.

