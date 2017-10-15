Adrian Peterson proves he's still got it with dominant debut

play 0:28 Peterson scores in his 1st game as a Cardinal Adrian Peterson leads the Cardinals down the field vs. Tampa Bay for his first touchdown of the season.

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Adrian Peterson stood behind a podium on Wednesday, wearing a black Arizona Cardinals shirt, and told the group of reporters to stay tuned.

They’d see that he still had gas left in his tank, he declared.

Well, he was right.

Peterson showed Sunday afternoon that he hasn’t lost a step and could still carry a full load two years after last playing a full season. He ran for 134 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries in his Cardinals debut, quieting the critics who proclaimed that Peterson was done, that he’s on his last leg.

The 32-year-old Peterson didn’t waste any time proving them wrong and whipping the crowd at University of Phoenix Stadium into a frenzy. He had 54 yards on four carries on Arizona’s first possession, which was capped by a 27-yard touchdown run that Peterson sparked with quick feet through the middle of the offensive line. The crowd here, which hasn’t seen a rushing performance like this all year, gave Peterson an extended ovation.

From there, Peterson showed that he’s everything the Cardinals needed in a 38-33 win.

And at exactly the right time.

Adrian Peterson ran for 134 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries in his Cardinals debut. Matt Kartozian/USA TODAY Sports

From the moment David Johnson went down in Week 1 with a fractured wrist until Peterson took a handoff on the first play of Sunday’s game for eight yards, the Cardinals’ run game had slowed to a halt.

It was last in the NFL in yards (259), yards per game (51.8) and yards per carry (2.59). Injuries that decimated Arizona’s offensive line didn’t help, either. The combination of the two was dreadful for the Cardinals.

The offensive line’s woes didn’t just affect the run game. It carried over into the passing game, too. When defenses knew Arizona couldn’t run, they either pinned their ears back and came after quarterback Carson Palmer, who was sacked a league-high 19 times through the first five games, or they dropped back into coverage. Palmer averaged more than 45 throws per game before Sunday, as Arizona averaged 16.2 points per game.

Then came along Peterson.

His presence was felt instantly.

He had the big first drive, which trickled down the rest of the half. On Arizona’s second possession, the Bucs’ defense had to keep a close eye on Peterson, which allowed for Arizona to execute a flea-flicker for 15 yards.

Arizona had 87 rushing yards by the end of the first quarter -- of which Peterson had 76. In one quarter, Arizona had already ran for a season-high in yards and more than its last two games combined.

Peterson alone ran for more than half of Arizona’s season total and averaged 5.2 yards per carry Sunday.

Peterson showed Arizona what having a productive running game can do for an offense. The offensive line kept Palmer upright and the Cardinals’ passing game clicked. The Cardinals led 24-0 at halftime, scoring more points in two quarters Sunday than they have all season.

In a matter of a few days last week, Arizona went from an offense that struggled to, well, do anything to one of the most formidable ground and air attacks in the league.

All thanks to Adrian Peterson.