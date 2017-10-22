Losing Carson Palmer halts Cardinals' hope of making noise in West

Carson Palmer leaves the game in the second quarter after injuring his left arm and Jared Goff and the Rams take over, defeating Arizona 33-0. (1:08)

LONDON -- The Arizona Cardinals had their chance to make a move in the NFC West on Sunday.

A win against the Los Angeles Rams would have put the Cardinals in a tie for the division lead. With nine games left and a bye coming up this weekend, Arizona could've erased the memory of a disappointing and underachieving first half of the season with a return to the playoffs.

Then the Cardinals' season, which already faced a crossroads in Week 1 when David Johnson got hurt, likely came to a screeching halt on Sunday.

Carson Palmer hurt his left arm late in the first half, left the game and did not return. Instantly it seemed the rest of the Cardinals' season would finish with the same disappointment as last year. But that all depends on Palmer's long-term diagnosis.

If the injury is minor and Palmer returns in two weeks after Arizona's bye, the Cardinals will face a two- or three-game deficit in the division with their starter under center. If it's serious and Palmer is forced to miss some time -- or the rest of the season -- then Arizona will be forced to reassess its future in the short and long term. Will Drew Stanton be the answer? Or will it be time to give the keys to Blaine Gabbert?

Palmer injured his left arm on a pass with 5:48 remaining in the second quarter of a 33-0 loss to the Rams at Twickenham Stadium in London. He was hit as he released the ball, which was intercepted by Rams safety Lamarcus Joyner. Doctors and trainers immediately began looking at Palmer's arm on the sideline. He eventually jogged off the field, keeping his left arm at his side. As he disappeared into the tunnel leading to Arizona's locker room, the Cardinals' hopes of redeeming themselves after last season did, too.

In Palmer's absence, Arizona turned to backup Stanton, who is no stranger to filling Palmer's shoes. He's 6-3 in place of Palmer since the two became teammates in 2013, including a 5-3 record in 2014 when Palmer missed time for both a shoulder injury and a torn ACL.

But this year is different. Arizona originally built its offense around Johnson, then had to reconfigure almost everything after his injury. The Cardinals thought they found hope with Adrian Peterson, but Peterson was ineffective Sunday, running for 21 yards on 11 carries.

Without Palmer, Arizona will be lost. The team would be without perhaps the two most important pieces of its offense.

While there's a glimmer of hope for now, the future without Palmer isn't promising.