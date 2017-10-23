Bruce Arians: Carson Palmer's timeline for return up in the air

Drew Stanton and Adrian Peterson explain how the Cardinals plan to move forward after Carson Palmer left Sunday's game with a broken arm. (0:56)

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer is seeking a second opinion on his broken left arm, coach Bruce Arians said Monday.

Palmer was injured in the second quarter of the Cardinals' 33-0 loss to the Los Angeles Rams Sunday in London. The original timeline of his recovery was projected at eight weeks, but Palmer seems to be hoping another specialist's opinion could reduce that time frame.

"It's just a matter of how soon he can come back and still be protective with it," Arians said of Palmer.

Arians said he didn't yet know when the surgery and second opinion would happen. The Cardinals began their bye week Monday after the trip to London.

If the Cardinals place Palmer on injured reserve, Arians said a roster spot will be saved to bring him back later in the season. Arians said Palmer felt he might be able to come back in four-to-six weeks.

"It depends what the surgeon says. He is a fast healer, he's had it broken before and he says he was back in five or so," Arians said.

The Cardinals will turn over the offense to backup Drew Stanton, who will get an extra day of practice when the players return to work next Monday. Stanton did not take any snaps with the first-team offense last week and finished Sunday's game 5-of-14 for 62 yards and an interception.

"Drew will bounce back and play a whole lot better when he gets the practice time," Arians said.

The Cardinals figure to be without Palmer until at least some time in December, and running back David Johnson, who was to be the focal point of their offense this season, is out until perhaps Thanksgiving at best after early-season wrist surgery.

"Nobody's going to throw a pity party for us as far as who's playing, who's not," Arians said. "We still have to find a game plan that wins, and my job is to get our players ready to win."

Third quarterback Blaine Gabbert will become the backup, and Arians said the Cardinals might add a quarterback to the practice squad. That would seem to indicate free agent Colin Kaepernick is not being considered.

The Cardinals have typically carried just two quarterbacks on the active roster over the course of a season.

"We're really where we always are, not looking," Arians said.

Gabbert forced his way onto the roster with a good training camp. He could get a few snaps with the first team when it resumes practice following the bye.