Carson Palmer feels 'pretty good' about returning this season

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer doesn’t know if he’ll definitely return this season from a broken arm, but he’s preparing as if it could happen.

Palmer sounded optimistic about the possibility of playing in the final two weeks of the regular season while he walked the red carpet at an event benefiting the Arians Family Foundation on Friday night.

“I feel pretty good,” Palmer said when addressing the chances of playing again in 2017. “We’ve got another three weeks before I think I can practice, but I feel great. I’m in the middle of all the rehab stuff and I feel like I’m getting my strength back, but I feel great.”

Carson Palmer broke his left arm on Oct. 22, but could return for the Cardinals' final two games. Ross D. Franklin/AP

Palmer broke his left arm in Arizona’s Week 7 loss to the Los Angeles Rams at Twickenham Stadium in London. He was put on injured reserve on Oct. 26, four days after the injury. Palmer is eligible to being practicing on Thursday and can play starting Week 16 against the New York Giants.

“I’m going to be prepared,” Palmer said. “I’m not sure how everything’s going to shake out. I’m just doing what I can to get ready and be ready when I can.”

Palmer didn’t wear a brace during his appearance Friday night. He’s been seen with and without it during the past couple of weeks. Palmer said his rehab has included range-of-motion work and strength-building. And “a lot of wrist work.”