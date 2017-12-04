Despite Larry Fitzgerald's milestone, Blaine Gabbert struggles as Cardinals fall short against Rams

Larry Fitzgerald moves into a tie with Barry Sanders for 17th place on the all-time touchdown list with his 109th career score on a 15-yard catch against the Rams. (0:25)

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- The Blaine Gabbert who led the Arizona Cardinals to an upset win over the division-leading Jacksonville Jaguars a week ago wasn’t anywhere to be found Sunday afternoon against the Los Angeles Rams.

He threw an ill-advised pass on the run and across his body on the Cardinals’ first offensive play of the game, which was intercepted. He added a second pick two drives later. Add in two botched snaps and the Cardinals’ offense couldn’t find a rhythm until the second quarter as it tried to learn how to play without Adrian Peterson in a 32-16 loss to the division-leading Rams on the day wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald moved into the fourth place on the NFL’s all-time receiving yards list.

Blaine Gabbert threw a pair of interceptions in Sunday's loss to the Rams. AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

What it means: Arizona’s playoff hopes were already hanging by a thread and this game may have been the blade that cut it. The Cardinals came into Sunday’s game with a 0.3 percent chance of making the postseason. Those odds decreased after their loss to the Rams and could take an even bigger hit if the Seattle Seahawks beat the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night.

What I liked: The Cardinals’ run game, well, existed without Peterson, who was inactive Sunday with a neck injury. Kerwynn Williams, who started in his place, ran for 97 yards but, more importantly, Arizona’s offensive line opened up gaping holes for Williams, especially on the left side. Early in the game, the Cards couldn’t get their run game going, but early in the second quarter, Williams went on a tear, running for 47 yards on five carries in a drive, while gaining three first downs. Until that point, the Rams weren’t concerned with the Cardinals running and were able to play the pass effective. Williams changed that single-handedly.

What I didn’t like: The Cardinals’ special teams were, in a nutshell, bad. They not only allowed two kicks -- an extra point and a field goal -- to get blocked, but allowed Pharoh Cooper to have returns of 17 and 30 yards on punts, and 21 and 13 on kickoffs. That allowed the Rams to start with prime field position, putting Arizona at an instant advantage.

Fantasy fallout: Williams’ 97 yards were an unexpected surprise for fantasy owners in the wake of Peterson’s absence. Williams’ performance was the third 100-yard game by a Cardinals running back this season and first by someone not named Adrian Peterson.

Fitz and history: Fitzgerald moved into fourth on the NFL’s all-time receiving yards list on Sunday when he passed Isaac Bruce with a 12-yard catch in the third quarter. He entered the game needing 39 yards to tie Bruce and finished with 98.

What’s next: The Cardinals will complete their three-game homestand Sunday against the Tennessee Titans.