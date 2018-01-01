Cardinals' coaching search starts with Matt Patricia, John DeFilippo and others

Tim Hasselbeck breaks down why being head coach of the Cardinals should be considered a great opportunity. (0:47)

TEMPE, Ariz. -- The Arizona Cardinals wasted little time to begin looking for Bruce Arians' successor after the head coach announced his retirement late Monday morning.

During his news conference alongside general manager Steve Keim, which immediately followed Arians' announcement, team president Michael Bidwill said he was ready to start signing interview requests for coaching candidates and was planning to send them within 15 minutes of finishing his meeting with the press.

As of late Monday afternoon, the Cardinals had requested permission to interview six different coaching candidates, according to reports. That list includes Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia, Patriots linebackers coach Brian Flores and Eagles quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo, according to ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter, as well as Vikings offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur, Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz and Steelers O-line coach Mike Munchak, according to other reports.

If the Cardinals receive permission to interview all six, they may have a busy weekend lined up.

The teams of all six coaches are in the playoffs but they don't play until the divisional round. So, according to NFL rules, the Cardinals would be able to interview the coaches during the wild-card round, which begins Saturday.

Bidwill said Monday that he and Keim have been prepared to begin the coaching search immediately.

"This is a business where you always have to plan for contingencies, whether it's players, coaching contingencies, personnel or others," Bidwill said. "We'll be ready. We are ready. We constantly talk about contingencies, and we've been doing a lot of homework. And we'll be doing more and our due diligence in finding the best head coach to lead this team going forward."

Keim said he and Bidwill will "hit the ground running," although they don't have a specific time frame to hire a new head coach, even with the Cardinals among one of six teams -- including the New York Giants, Detroit Lions, Oakland Raiders, Chicago Bears and Indianapolis Colts -- looking for coaches.

"You look at the urgency, and a number of years ago, when we hired Coach Arians, there was all sorts of urgency," Bidwill said. "I think there were seven coaches hired that year, and he was the seventh. I'm glad we didn't get caught up like it's a race or something, because I think we made the right decision by being patient, following our process, which is going to be thorough, and we're going to do the same thing again."

The Cardinals won't limit their search to external candidates, Keim said.

That would mean they could take a look at offensive coordinator Harold Goodwin and defensive coordinator James Bettcher, who has prepared a staff in the event he gets an interview.

Bidwill said the Cardinals will "look at all sorts of folks."

"I think," Keim said, "we'll leave no stone unturned."