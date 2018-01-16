Cardinals may lose coaching candidate while gaining competition from Titans

TEMPE, Ariz. -- As more head-coaching vacancies reportedly are filled, the Arizona Cardinals’ pool of candidates continues to shrink.

At the same time, however, another team -- the Tennessee Titans -- entered the race to hire a new coach on Monday, giving the Cardinals a bit of competition as searches hit a critical phase.

On Monday, the NFL Network reported that Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur is expected to become the New York Giants’ head coach, replacing Ben McAdoo. Shurmur had been reported to be either a finalist or the leading candidate for the Cardinals’ post, although other candidates had been reported to own the same titles. If the NFL Network’s report on Shurmur holds up, then the Cardinals will be down to seven candidates for their opening after reports linked New England Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia to the Detroit Lions job last week.

Additionally, the Titans and head coach Mike Mularkey parted ways Monday, creating another opening.

The Cardinals’ remaining candidates include Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz and quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo, Patriots linebackers coach Brian Flores, Pittsburgh Steelers offensive line coach Mike Munchak, Cardinals defensive coordinator James Bettcher, Atlanta Falcons special teams coordinator Keith Armstrong and Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks.

Shurmur is among the five candidates the Cardinals couldn't interview a second time until Jan. 22, at the earliest, because their teams are still in the playoffs.