        <
        >

          NFL Nation

          Players around NFL try to court Tyrann Mathieu via Twitter

          8:14 AM ET
          • Josh WeinfussESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • Covered the Cardinals since 2012
            • Graduate of Indiana University
            • Member of Pro Football Writers of America
            Follow on Twitter

          TEMPE, Ariz. -- It didn’t take long after word got out Wednesday that Tyrann Mathieu had been cut by the Arizona Cardinals for other players to start recruiting the Honey Badger on Twitter.

          The likes of J.J. Watt, Alec Ogletree and Jamal Adams tried to convince Mathieu to sign with the Houston Texans, New York Giants and New York Jets, respectively. Even Deion Sanders got in on the recruiting party, tweeting to the Dallas Cowboys to sign Mathieu.

          Here’s a look at some of the tweets from players around the NFL trying to recruit the Honey Badger.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.