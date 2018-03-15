Players around NFL try to court Tyrann Mathieu via Twitter

TEMPE, Ariz. -- It didn’t take long after word got out Wednesday that Tyrann Mathieu had been cut by the Arizona Cardinals for other players to start recruiting the Honey Badger on Twitter.

The likes of J.J. Watt, Alec Ogletree and Jamal Adams tried to convince Mathieu to sign with the Houston Texans, New York Giants and New York Jets, respectively. Even Deion Sanders got in on the recruiting party, tweeting to the Dallas Cowboys to sign Mathieu.

Here’s a look at some of the tweets from players around the NFL trying to recruit the Honey Badger.

Come on over bro @Mathieu_Era — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) March 14, 2018

Can everybody stop hitting me up about @Mathieu_Era coming to the @Chargers y'all acting like I got pull or something. 😂😂 — Shawne Merriman (@shawnemerriman) March 15, 2018

Honey Badger + President Mal ... Scary Sight let's get it @Mathieu_Era!! https://t.co/37WvDWp7gj — Jamal Adams (@TheAdams_era) March 14, 2018

@Mathieu_Era come to the big apple bro!!! It's going to be lit bro I promise!!! #1 defense — Alec ogletree (@MROGLETREE52) March 15, 2018

@Mathieu_Era we got some room over on this team and defense! — Shaq Thompson (@ShaqThompson_7) March 14, 2018

@nyjets I would pick up @Mathieu_Era. He already knows the defense. — ANTONIO CROMARTIE (@CRO31) March 14, 2018

Bowles done named plays after the dude lol https://t.co/nuZzKPOouf — Dion Bailey (@dbailey_18) March 14, 2018