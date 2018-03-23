Cardinals among three teams to push start time changes to help body clocks

TEMPE, Ariz. -- The Arizona Cardinals will face both the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Chargers on the field this season.

But off of it, the three teams have come together in an effort to help their schedules.

The teams submitted a proposal to the NFL bylaws ahead of next week’s owners meetings that would prevent teams from playing more than three games “with a scheduled kickoff time prior to 1 p.m. in the time zone of their home stadium.” For the NFL schedule to require a team to play more than three games before 1, the team would have to give permission.

The 33-0 loss to the Rams in London was one of six road games last season that the Cardinals had to play earlier than 1 p.m. Arizona time. They were 1-5. Steve Flynn/USA TODAY Sports

This season the Cardinals could have four road games starting at either 10 a.m. or 11 a.m. in Arizona: at Green Bay, Minnesota, Kansas City and Atlanta. Because the state doesn’t observe daylight saving time, Arizona will be two hours behind Central Time and three behind Eastern Time until Nov. 4. After that, Arizona will be an hour behind Central and two behind Eastern.

According to the formal proposal, the effect of playing games before 1 p.m. Arizona time can “reduce the competitive equity that exists between teams who have morning body clock start times on long road trips.”

If the proposal passes -- it will be voted on next week by team representatives at the owners meeting in Orlando, Florida -- the Cardinals could have at least one of their games in the Central or Eastern time zone start in the 4 p.m. ET time slot.

According to the NFL, road teams with long trips that play in the early time slot on Sundays see their win rate reduced from 45.2 percent to 33.5 percent.

Last season, the Cardinals played six road games that started before 1 p.m. in Arizona -- including their game in London, which was played at 10 a.m. Arizona time. They went 1-5.

By comparison, the Seattle Seahawks played all five of last season's games in Central or Eastern time after 1 p.m. Pacific time. They went 2-3.

In 2016, Arizona went 0-4 in games that started earlier than 1 p.m. in Arizona and 0-1 in road games in Eastern Time that started after 1 p.m. in Arizona.