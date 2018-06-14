Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald isn't looking beyond February

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald isn't one to look at the big picture when it comes to his career.

So when asked Wednesday if the Cardinals' stable situation at quarterback could have an affect on his future, Fitzgerald deferred.

"I'm just trying to get to February in one piece," he said.

That despite the fact the Cardinals are in great shape at the most important position on the field. Sam Bradford will be the Cardinals' starter this season and first-round pick Josh Rosen will be the franchise's quarterback of the future. Fitzgerald said he wasn't thinking about his career beyond this season.

Fitzgerald, who'll be 35 when the season begins, has dealt with questions about his future for the past few years. This season will be no different.

First-year Cardinals coach Steve Wilks didn't shy away from lobbying for Fitzgerald, a future Hall of Famer, to continue playing as long as he is able.

"I would love to have him back," Wilks said. "I said earlier, next year, and maybe a year after that."

This could be a historic season for Fitzgerald, who needs 390 yards to pass Terrell Owens for second on the NFL's all-time receiving yards list and 93 receptions to pass Tony Gonzalez for second on the all-time receptions list. Setting individual records, however, isn't Fitzgerald's priority this season.

"That's always something you don't like to talk about," Fitzgerald said. "It's never really in the framework of the team. If it comes, it comes. If it doesn't, it doesn't. Like I always am, I take it all in stride.

"You don't play 15 years for personal records. You're playing for something much better. And we got a great team and a division I feel like is winnable. We just got to put it together."