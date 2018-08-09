$75 burger? Eat it in an hour, win a Cardinals jersey

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- The Arizona Cardinals are turning heads -- or stomachs -- with a new addition to the stadium game day.

The mammoth Gridiron Burger will be available at a concession stands inside University of Phoenix Stadium starting Saturday with the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers. The list of its ingredients is eye-popping.

Let's start with the meat -- five 1/3-pound hamburger patties, eight slices of bacon, eight chicken tenders, five all-beef hot dogs and five bratwursts. Add 20 slices of American cheese, 12 ounces of fries, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and sauce. And, oh yes, the 10-inch bun.

Gridiron burger ingredients Five burger patties

Eight chicken tenders

Eight slices of bacon

Five hot dogs

Five brats

12 ounces, fries

20 pieces, American cheese

Pickles

"Tanker" sauce

10-inch bun

Price: $75

The Cardinals say anyone who finishes this seven-pound diet wrecker in under an hour wins a jersey and his or her photo on the video board inside the stadium.

Cardinals players weighed in on the new concession item.

“I could do that challenge,” Cardinals offensive lineman Will Holden said. In fact, the whole offensive line is considering it -- during the offseason.

“One hundred percent I could do it,” lineman Evan Boehm said. “It looks amazing.”

“If they’d have put mozzarella sticks in it, I’d be in there,” he added, laughter erupting around him.

At 300 pounds-plus per man, it’s easy to envision an offensive lineman attempting the challenge. But not all would.

“You can bust it down and share it with your family,” said offensive tackle Andre Smith, adding he wanted no part of it. “I just see myself dying after eating it.”

“Can I get my own jersey?” guard Justin Pugh asked.

Many players asked were intrigued by the burger and other premium food items -- including a churro donut sundae -- offered this season at Cardinals games.

“I’d put the smackdown on that,” lineman Vinston Painter said. “If I skipped breakfast.”

There were different theories on how to eat the burger. Cutting it in half, going bun first, using a fork.

“Right now I couldn’t eat that. I’m on a strict diet,” defensive tackle Rodney Gunter said. “There’s no way you could eat all that. That’s a heart attack, man. Good luck to all the fans.”

Safety Antoine Bethea was surprised by the burger’s $75 price tag. “I would definitely try it, but I know I wouldn’t be able to finish that,” he said.

And the jersey for challenge winners?

“That, or an ambulance ride,” Bethea said.