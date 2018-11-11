Larry Fitzgerald moves into second on all-time receiving-yards list

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- And then there was one more for Larry Fitzgerald to catch.

Larry Fitzgerald sits right behind the great Jerry Rice for career yards. Ed Zurga/AP

Fitzgerald, the Arizona Cardinals' star wide receiver, passed Terrell Owens for second on the NFL’s all-time receiving-yardage list Sunday with a 15-yard catch late in t̄he fourth quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs.

He now has 15,939 yards and counting in 15 seasons. Only Jerry Rice sits ahead of Fitzgerald with 22,895 yards.

It took Fitzgerald awhile to hit his milestone on Sunday, though -- he didn’t have any catches on three targets in the first half.

His first catch of the game came early in the third quarter, a 5-yard play that moved him to 15,907 yards -- 28 from passing Owens. Fitzgerald added 13 yards with 10:08 left in the third. A 4-yard catch with 1:11 left in the third moved Fitzgerald within 11 to pass Owens.

The play that moved Fitzgerald into second came on a first-and-10 from the 50 with 4:01 left in the game and Arizona trailing 26-14.

Fitzgerald said earlier in the week that he doesn’t pay attention to his records.

“Honestly, I don’t really look at it,” Fitzgerald said. “Honestly.”

But coach Steve Wilks doesn’t necessarily believe that.

“I think he is about the team, and I think he wants to see the team have success," Wilks said this week. "But he is a competitor, and he is a first-ballot Hall of Famer for that mere reason. So I think they’re both important to him.”