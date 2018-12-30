Watch: Larry Fitzgerald smoothly catches TD -- with one hand

SEATTLE -- Look, guys: one hand. Arizona Cardinals star wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald saved a bad Josh Rosen pass with a remarkable, one-handed catch for a 15-yard touchdown late in the second quarter Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks -- with his off hand.

When you are @LarryFitzgerald, you don't need two hands to catch TDs. pic.twitter.com/his1qQPRf4 — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) December 30, 2018

Fitzgerald, who was wide open on the play, hauled in the pass with his left hand, catching it on the point of the football while holding it upright as he completed the score, which shrunk Arizona's deficit to 14-10.

It was Fitzgerald's sixth touchdown of the season and the 116th of his career, tying him with Chargers tight end Antonio Gates for sixth all time. Earlier in the game, Fitzgerald caught his 1,300th career pass, making him the third player all time to reach that plateau, joining Jerry Rice (1,549) and Tony Gonzalez (1,325).