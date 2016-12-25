Falcons take 'another step' by winning NFC South crown

Herm Edwards says don't sleep on the Falcons as legitimate contenders in the NFC behind the Cowboys. (0:58)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The 10-5 Atlanta Falcons wrapped up their first NFC South title since 2012 with a 33-16 win over Carolina on Saturday, coupled with Tampa Bay's 31-24 loss to the Saints.

The Falcons, who won their fourth straight game in division play after losing the season opener to the Buccaneers, hadn't made the playoffs since the 2012 season and now are headed back in Dan Quinn's second season as head coach. The Falcons have won three straight overall.

"It's just another step," Julio Jones said of the NFC South title. "We're not finished after we're NFC [South] champions. We're definitely not finished. We just keep our heads down and keep working."

It certainly would be a great season if the Falcons are able to make it all the way to Houston to the Super Bowl. The odds of this happening might have increased after Seattle (9-5-1) lost to Arizona (6-8-1), meaning the Falcons now are the No. 2 seed in the NFC behind top-seeded Dallas. The Falcons have to close out the season with a win over the rival Saints (7-8) next week at the Georgia Dome to secure a first-round bye.

"We set out at the beginning of the season to win our division," Falcons coach Dan Quinn said. "That part has been accomplished, but there is more out there for us. This is a brotherhood that continues to play for one another every week. We are fired up to be able to get back in front of our fans next week."

The Falcons certainly look playoff-ready, with MVP candidate Matt Ryan playing at another level, Jones getting healthier and the young defense starting to put it all together. Ryan is 1-4 in the playoffs and looks to shake off any negative vibe coming from his postseason history.

"It means a lot," Falcons right tackle Ryan Schraeder said upon hearing the news of the division crown. "I get to go out and play the game I love with my teammates for a chance to be great."