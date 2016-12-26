Falcons' Julio Jones was mindful of playoffs in return from toe injury

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones admitted being cautious and mindful of the playoffs in his return to the lineup off a toe sprain.

Jones, who missed two games as a result of the injury, played a season-low 39 snaps in his team's 33-16 win over the Carolina Panthers this past Saturday. He wasn't necessarily on a pitch count, but Jones' limited work was by design. He certainly didn't want to aggravate the injury prior to the postseason.

A win over the Saints this Sunday would give the Falcons a first-round playoff bye, allowing Julio Jones to have an extra week to let his injured toe heal. Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

"I was good throughout the whole game, but I was just trying to be careful," Jones told ESPN.com. "I was just in and out, not trying to let that flame up. I wasn't [on a limit]. It was just how I felt. I'm not going to put myself in a situation to hurt the team."

Jones ended up playing 62 percent of the snaps (39 of 63). The only other time he was below 70 percent of the snaps this season was when he initially injured the toe in a 29-28 loss to Kansas City (Dec. 4). In that game, he played 64 percent of the snaps (47 of 73).

"I just kept coming out," Jones said of the Carolina game. "I just took myself out. It was nothing on [the coaches]. Like I said, I didn't want to put the team in a difficult situation while I'm out there on the field."

It will be interesting to see if Jones takes the same approach in this Sunday's clash against rival New Orleans, the last regular-season game at the Georgia Dome. The Falcons (10-5) already wrapped up a playoff berth as the NFC South champions. However, they still have something to play for in looking to secure their current No. 2 seed and a first-round bye. And a bye would give Jones an extra week to recover, if the toe is still bothering him.

Fortunately for the Falcons, they've shown the ability to thrive even without Jones or without him putting up big numbers. They are 2-0 without Jones and are 5-0 when he is held to 60 receiving yards or fewer. Jones had four catches for 60 yards on seven targets against the Panthers.

Falcons coach Dan Quinn assessed how Jones looked upon his return.

"I expected him to come in and come out some, so we were not surprised by that," Quinn said. "Just to have him back out, his presence amongst his teammates, he was excited. And you could tell that all the way from the start of the game. It was important for him to learn to work through it, and he did do that. It was awesome to have him back out there."

Jones enters the final week of the regular season third in the NFL in receiving yards with 1,313, behind the Colts' T.Y. Hilton (1,353) and the Giants' Odell Beckham Jr. (1,323). Jones has played in two fewer games.