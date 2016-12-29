NFL sack leader Vic Beasley once wanted to be the next Vernon Davis

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Coming out of high school in 2010, Atlanta Falcons pass-rusher Vic Beasley Jr. didn't envision himself as the next DeMarcus Ware or Dwight Freeney.

Beasley, recruited as an "athlete" to Clemson after playing linebacker, running back, and wide receiver at Adairsville (Georgia) High, actually practiced at tight end during his redshirt freshman season with the Tigers. And while doing so, he viewed himself as the next Vernon Davis.

"I always looked at Vernon Davis because he was fast, and I was pretty fast," Beasley said of the two-time Pro Bowl tight end and 11th-year veteran. "I definitely saw myself as him."

Marion Hobby saw differently, and the Falcons should thank him for it.

Hobby, Clemson's co-defensive coordinator and defensive ends coach, used to tease Beasley in practice and tell him how he needed to switch over to defense. The move came to fruition prior to the 2011 season.

"Him taking me in and switching me from tight end to linebacker, he always fought for me," Beasley said of Hobby. "I never thought I would end up as a defensive end. Him taking my game and helping mold me into the player that I am, that just says a lot. He's played a big role in my success."

Hobby got a chance to see his protégé up close last weekend in Charlotte as the Falcons defeated the Panthers, 33-16. Although Beasley didn't record a sack, the second-year standout still enters the final week of the regular season with a league-leading 14.5 sacks and six forced fumbles. Beasley is 2.5 sacks away from setting the franchise record, held by John Abraham.

"Vic is such a great young man, so you're always happy for his success," Hobby said. "I think Coach [Bryan] Cox did a great job of getting him playing this year; got the rookie out of him. Just seeing Vic happy is always a good thing. This was my first time being able to see him play live this year. To see him mature, and knowing his family and the things he has been through, I'm really happy for him."

Beasley's father struggled with alcoholism and died back in April as a result of cirrhosis. Frequent visits to the hospital during his rookie season weighed heavily on Beasley.

"You know, Vic is kind of a quiet guy, so just reaching out to him is good for him," Hobby said. "Vic's a very private person. But he was raised right, and he was such a pleasure to coach. And he's a winner. To see him and the Falcons have so much success is really good."

Hobby reflected on the moment he thought Beasley emerged as an NFL-caliber talent. It was well before Beasley posted eye-popping numbers at the pre-draft combine.

"I remember when we played Ohio State, and they had some really good offensive linemen," Hobby said. "Just going in and seeing Vic's demeanor change as we got close to the game. I had never really saw that. I was like, 'OK. He came to play.' But he always came to play. He's a game-day guy. He's special, man. His gifts are unbelievable."

Beasley is so athletically gifted he probably would have thrived at tight end, had he stuck to it.

"I had good hands because I played receiver in high school," Beasley said. "I could catch pretty well. But I felt like it would have taken me a little minute to get the whole tight end thing down. The hardest thing for me was the blocking schemes."

Nowadays, it's hard for Beasley to be blocked.