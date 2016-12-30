Von Miller won't be upset if 'little brother' Vic Beasley wins sack title

Von Miller and Khalil Mack have been stealing headlines and sacking quarterbacks all season. Vic Beasley and Lorenzo Alexander have been just as menacing. John Clayton examines the league's best pass-rushers. (1:08)

Von Miller certainly wants to finish atop the league in sacks, but the Denver Broncos pass-rusher said Friday he wouldn’t be upset if one particular player beats him out: Vic Beasley Jr.

The Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker leads the league with 14.5 sacks, one more than the reigning Super Bowl MVP Miller going into the final week of the regular season.

"I still have a game and he still has a game, but Vic, he deserves it," Miller told ESPN.com. "He’s the leader of that defense. I pay attention to the rankings and the stats. You see you’re up by three sacks and then, all of sudden, you’re down by one. It’s like, 'Whoa, where did those four sacks come from?’

"You can’t do nothing but just sit here and admire that type of effort and sit back and admire that type of game. Of course I want to lead the league in sacks. Of course I want to do all of these great things, individually. But when you look up and see other great guys doing it, too, it’s not so bad."

Falcons linebacker Vic Beasley leads the league with 14.5 sacks, one more than Von Miller, and Denver's reigning Super Bowl MVP is OK with that. Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports

Miller developed a friendship with Beasley during the offseason after his former position coach, current Falcons defensive coordinator Richard Smith, asked him to connect with Beasley. Miller admired Beasley’s game throughout season because it looked like a mirror reflection.

"His game is similar to mine," Miller said. "The only thing is, he’s light-skinned with braids. Our games are totally dependent on our starts. He has a great start, from the first step to the second step to the third step. And he’s like a little brother to me. Every time I look up and I see his name in the papers and on the stat books, I feel great because he’s a great guy. You always want to see great things happen to great people."

Beasley and the Falcons finish the regular season Sunday against Saints quarterback Drew Brees, a guy known for getting the ball out quickly. The NFC South champion Falcons hope to secure the NFC’s No. 2 seed with a win.

Miller and the Broncos, who were eliminated from playoff contention, face Oakland and new starter Matt McGloin, who is stepping in for the injured Derek Carr.

"I’m not going to lie: At the end of the day, I want that," Miller said of the sack crown. "But it’s Vic Beasley. If it was anybody else, I’d feel totally different about it. But, like I said, that’s like my little brother out there. I’m very, very proud of him."

Beasley, in his second season, has a chance of matching or surpassing John Abraham’s single-season franchise record of 16.5 sacks, set in 2008. Beasley also leads the league with six forced fumbles.