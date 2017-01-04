Brett Favre: Overlooked Matt Ryan deserving of MVP

Matt Ryan and Dak Prescott have been dominant all season, and Tom Brady has been historically good in a shortened year. But where do all of the NFL quarterbacks rank by QBR, and who came in last? (0:54)

Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre, who won three consecutive MVP awards as a member of the Green Bay Packers (1995-97), spoke favorably on Tuesday about Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan regarding this year's award.

Ryan, who finished the regular season atop the league in passer rating (117.1) and yards per completion (9.3), is a leading MVP candidate along with New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. Ryan set a franchise record in passing yards (4,944) and touchdowns (38) while completing almost 70 percent of his passes and throwing just seven interceptions.

The Falcons' Matt Ryan finished the regular season as the NFL leader in passer rating and yards per completion. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

"I think he does get overlooked," Favre said of Ryan on Sirius XM NFL Radio. "Is he deserving? Absolutely. Only one guy can get it. That's the reality. And there's always going to be one, two, maybe three guys that you could make the argument [for]. I think his production has been nothing short of amazing.

Of course, Favre’s former Packers teammate, Aaron Rodgers, is also a candidate for MVP, and Favre did offer some praise for him as well, saying he believes the Packers will be in the Super Bowl based largely on his play.

But Ryan has the edge on Rodgers in most major statistical categories, including Total QBR and quarterback rating. Favre said the key for Ryan at this point is continuing to excel in the postseason.

"And now it's just a matter of getting those [playoff] wins. That's going to be his Achilles' heel until he does. The pressure for Matt Ryan is not to produce, because he has produced. It's to produce now in the pressure-packed situation that he will face from here on out."

Ryan has a 1-4 playoff record over his career, with the lone win coming over the Seattle Seahawks in the 2012 divisional round. He said during his weekly radio show on Atlanta's 680 the Fan that he blocks out any negative perception about his playoff history.

Ryan and the Falcons return to practice Wednesday after securing the No. 2 seed and a first-round playoff bye. There is a chance they'll host the Seahawks once again in the divisional round on Jan. 14 (4:35 p.m. ET, FOX), if No. 3 seed Seattle handles the No. 6 seed Detroit Lions in Saturday's wild-card game (8:15 p.m. ET, NBC).

Ryan's stance about the MVP award hasn't changed: He appreciates being mentioned in the conversation but is more concerned about the team goal of reaching the Super Bowl, although he admitted those MVP chants at the Georgia Dome on Sunday were nice.

"Well, It’s pretty cool," Ryan said Tuesday on 680 The Fan in Atlanta. "Obviously it’s been a topic of conversation throughout the season. It’s always nice to be mentioned in that. To be in the stadium and to hear the fans going off like they did, that was cool. And it was fun to be a part of it. You know, I think that’s kind of a chant for our entire team, too. We’ve had a lot of guys play really well and help us be successful. It was a pretty cool experience."