Falcons primed to make another run in 2017 behind MVP Matt Ryan

The Atlanta Falcons ended the season with a 34-28 loss to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI. Here is a look at their season and what's next:

Grade: A

Season summary: Despite the collapse in the Super Bowl, the Falcons exceeded expectations after entering the season with the NFL's toughest schedule, a challenge they shared with the San Francisco 49ers. They made sure it wasn't a repeat of the 2015 implosion by closing with a four-game winning streak, compiling an 11-5 record and winning the NFC South. None of that would have been possible without the performance of MVP Matt Ryan, who adjusted nicely to his second year in offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan's scheme. Ryan almost became the sixth quarterback in NFL history to reach 5,000 passing yards in a season.

His success wasn't all related to All-Pro receiver Julio Jones, although Jones was certainly a major factor with a team-leading 83 receptions and 1,409 receiving yards. But when Ryan completes touchdown passes to 13 pass-catchers -- an NFL first -- you know he's doing something right. Spreading it around helped the Falcons evolve into the NFL's top-scoring offense at 33.8 points per game. They could also boast having one of the most reliable kickers around in Pro Bowler Matt Bryant. The defense, with four rookies and three second-year players starting by season's end, had hiccups along the way but showed remarkable improvement.

No player symbolized progress more than second-year pass-rusher Vic Beasley Jr., who led the NFL with 15.5 sacks and tied for the league lead with six forced fumbles. The maturity shown by rookies Deion Jones, Keanu Neal, De'Vondre Campbell and Brian Poole, who all played 895 or more defensive snaps, was a key element to the defensive resurgence and reason for optimism in 2017. Both Jones and Neal surpassed 100 tackles, while Jones had a pair of pick-sixes and led the Falcons with three interceptions. Neal had five forced fumbles, the most by any rookie and just as many as Khalil Mack, Cliff Avril and Cameron Wake.

The continued emergence of the defense paired with an already potent offense will go a long way in helping the Falcons avoid the dreaded Super Bowl hangover in which no team since 1994 that has lost the Super Bowl has returned to the title game the next season. The Bills went to four straight Super Bowls from 1991-94 but lost all of them.

The Falcons' Matt Ryan almost became the sixth quarterback in NFL history to reach 5,000 passing yards in one season. Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

Biggest draft need: Although the Falcons bolstered the offensive line by signing Pro Bowl center Alex Mack -- the most impactful free-agent acquisition of 2016 -- the interior still could use remodeling. Veteran Chris Chester just turned 34 and signed a one-year contract in the offseason coming off shoulder surgery. There's no telling if Chester will even want to play another year, and age is starting to catch up to him. The Falcons don't appear to have their right guard of the future on the roster now, although 2016 sixth-round pick Wes Schweitzer worked hard in practice during his "redshirt" season. The Falcons probably need to invest a higher pick, maybe even their late first-rounder, to find a versatile lineman who can play both guard spots and get out and run in space. The Falcons also need to target a pass-rusher to pair with Beasley, considering the prospect of seven-time Pro Bowler Dwight Freeney retiring. Their other top pass-rusher, Adrian Clayborn, has been slowed by injuries and saw his season end early with a torn biceps.

Key offseason questions

Will the Falcons find a replacement offensive coordinator capable of carrying out Kyle Shanahan's scheme? Shanahan is headed to take over as head coach of the San Francisco 49ers, which is a big loss. Ryan became extremely comfortable running the offense as he developed a better rapport with Shanahan. Coach Dan Quinn said the offensive system is 100 percent in place, which would imply he wants keep running things as is, even without Shanahan. With news surfacing about the possibility of quarterbacks coach Matt LaFleur becoming the offensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams, that would take one capable candidate out of the equation. Offensive assistant Mike McDaniel might know the offense better than anyone, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see McDaniel follow Shanahan to San Francisco. Offensive line coach Chris Morgan admitted moving up to a coordinator role is his a goal for anybody in his position, so he's a guy to watch. As is wide receivers coach Raheem Morris, who firmly believed he was capable of calling plays on either side of the ball when he was the head coach in Tampa Bay. Fans seem intrigue by the possibility of free-agent coach Chip Kelly's high-octane offense, but that would seem to go against what would be best for Ryan at this stage. Ryan is more than capable of having even more control of the offensive play-calling, in the same fashion as a Peyton Manning or Tom Brady.

Taylor Gabriel was a pleasant surprise for the Falcons, tying for the team lead with six touchdown receptions. AP Photo/Rainier Ehrhardt

Will Julio Jones finally get healthy? Jones was a warrior throughout the entire 2016 season, finishing second in the NFL with those 1,409 receiving yards despite missing two games with a sprained toe. Then in the playoffs, Jones battled the same toe injury going the NFC Championship Game yet still had a breathtaking performance, catching nine passes for 180 yards and two touchdowns, including a 73-yarder where he exploded by defenders with ease. It seems logical for Jones to undergo a surgery if the toe problem has persisted this long. He has undergone multiple surgeries for foot fractures in the past, but Jones insisted he's not worried about those foot issues affecting his long-term career. Going into next season, the Falcons certainly would love to see a healthier version of their most dangerous threat. They also want to see center Mack get healthy after playing through the Super Bowl with a chip fracture in his left fibula.

Will Desmond Trufant be rewarded with a new contract? He should be. The 2015 Pro Bowler and 2013 first-round draft pick is one of the better cornerbacks in the NFL. He didn't get a chance to make his full impact after suffering a season-ending pectoral injury nine games in, but that shouldn't diminish Trufant's value. The Falcons exercised his fifth-year option, meaning Trufant would make $8,026,000 next season. The talk is the Falcons want to get a new deal done with him rather than wait around. The organization already rewarded No. 2 cornerback Robert Alford with a four-year, $38 million extension that included $21 million guaranteed. Trufant is probably more in the $12 million to $15 million range per year with $30 million to $45 million guaranteed. And just because Jalen Collins did a decent job in his place doesn't mean the Falcons will try to avoid paying Trufant.

Should securing speedy wide receiver Taylor Gabriel be a priority? Absolutely. Gabriel, an undrafted player, will be a restricted free agent, thus limiting his options. And restricted free agents don't get deals every day, although the Broncos matched an offer sheet given to running back C.J. Anderson by the Dolphins last March. But the Falcons should be thinking big picture and realize it's too risky to let Gabriel come anywhere close to the open market after the 2017 season. Not only did Gabriel tie Jones for the team lead with six touchdown receptions, he also showed his versatility in rushing for a touchdown. Gabriel told ESPN.com he wants to remain with the Falcons forever, and he quickly has become a fan favorite as a small guy with big-play ability. Remember, the Cleveland Browns moved on from Gabriel, giving the Falcons an opportunity to claim him. Last spring, the Falcons placed second-round tenders on restricted free agents and former undrafted players Ryan Schraeder and Paul Worrilow at a cost of $2.553 million. Schraeder, the team's starting right tackle, then pulled in a five-year, $31.5 million extension ($12.5 million guaranteed) this year.