Falcons fans hope Aaron Rodgers is ready for some 'natural' crowd noise

Falcons fans want the Packers and Aaron Rodgers to know Atlanta is in it to win the NFC Championship. (0:15)

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers took a subtle jab at the Atlanta Falcons when he was asked about the expected crowd-noise level for Sunday's NFC Championship Game.

"Well, it's really loud in there," Rodgers told the Green Bay media. "Whether that's all natural or not is yet to be seen. It definitely creates some problems as far as snap counts and silent count and communication. The way to combat that is you've got to start strong and then push through the response. Usually, with any great homefield advantage, if the opposing team starts strong, the fans will look for any opportunity to get back in the game."

Rodgers questioning whether the noise is "natural" might have been a reference to the Falcons being penalized for illegally piping crowd noise into the Georgia Dome a couple years ago, which led to losing a fifth-round draft pick.

Whatever the case, a couple of Falcons fans -- Adria Gilmore and Rich Hughes -- had a response to Rodgers questioning how authentic the noise inside the Georgia Dome truly is in the video above.

Rodgers has made similar references to the crowd noise possibly being fake when talking about dome stadiums in both Minnesota and Detroit.