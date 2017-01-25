After fire, ex-Patriot Joe Vellano finds new home with Falcons

Ryan Clark sits down with Scott Van Pelt to talk about how Kyle Shanahan and the Falcons have grown into the team they are today and what it's like for the Steelers the day after a loss. (2:25)

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Back in September, Joe Vellano was a player looking for a job after being let go by the New England Patriots and a man looking for answers after his suburban Boston apartment caught fire days before his release.

Now in the final days of January, the tackle is a new face along the Atlanta Falcons' defensive line and poised to play in the Super Bowl against his former team.

Vellano has a Super Bowl ring hidden in a safe place in his home state of New York, one he earned during the 2014 season with the Patriots. He would love nothing more than to add another to his collection when the Falcons battle the Patriots in Super Bowl LI on Feb. 5.

Vellano, who spent the regular season on the Falcons' practice squad, was promoted to the active roster a week ago after defensive lineman Adrian Clayborn suffered a season-ending biceps tear in the divisional round. He made his Falcons debut during last week's 44-21 win over the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game, playing 18 snaps in the defensive line rotation and recording a tackle.

Joe Vellano, center, spent the season on the Falcons' practice squad before being promoted to the active roster a week ago. Vaughn McClure

"Just hard work pays off, more or less," Vellano said. "You go out there every day not just focused on the big picture. You just practice hard and do what you can do that day, and hopefully, it works out for you."

For Vellano, this is far from a revenge game despite his untimely release after the last preseason game and immediately after the fire. If anything, seeing his old Patriots teammates and coaches will be a reminder of how his chance to play in NFL materialized in the first place. Vellano was an undrafted player out of Maryland when the Patriots signed him in May 2013.

"Coach [Bill] Belichick gave me a great opportunity to get better and really learn the game of football," Vellano said. "I learned a lot from my time there. I just appreciate everything I was a part of up there."

Vellano started eight games for the Patriots as a rookie, replacing an injured Vince Wilfork at defensive tackle. Coincidentally, Vellano's first career sack came against someone he sees daily: Falcons quarterback and MVP front-runner Matt Ryan.

"I do remember it, and it seems like not too long ago," Vellano said. "I think it's kind of funny how it all worked out. And it was actually in this stadium here [the Georgia Dome]. That was fun."

Vellano was released by the Patriots four times, a typical juggling act between the active roster and practice squad. In 2014, he spent most of the season on the practice squad before being elevated to the active roster and playing in the AFC Championship Game. Then in Super Bowl XLIX against his future coach with the Falcons, former Seattle Seahawks defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, Vellano was set to play on the biggest stage of his career at the University of Phoenix Stadium.

It didn't happen.

"I was on the active roster, but I ended up being inactive," Vellano recalled. "You're kind of preparing all week and getting ready like you're going to play, but they make the decisions.

"It still was an awesome feeling. It came right down to the last play. It was a really tight game. It was a really exciting year and great to be a part of."

The following season, Vellano spent time on the Indianapolis Colts' practice squad before returning to the Patriots for training camp in 2016. Things were looking up, until early September, when the apartment he was renting burned down.

"It was 15 or 20 minutes before we played our last preseason game [against the Giants]," Vellano said at the time. "I just got a call that it was kind of caught on fire and burned up. [There] was nothing I could really do at that point."

A few days later, Vellano was one of the Patriots' final roster cuts.

No matter how this year's Super Bowl unfolds or what role he plays, Vellano will walk away with a great appreciation for both sides. He won't forget the relationships he established in New England, like the bond with injured tight end Rob Gronkowski, who offered to help him after the fire.

"I did lose a lot of memorabilia stuff, some Super Bowl stuff," Vellano said. "It is what it is. And Gronk was a great dude for offering to help."

Vellano also won't forget his practices against Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

"The thing about him is he gets better every year," Vellano said. "He could easily get complacent, just how talented he is. But I think he gets better every game, every week, every year. He has the same energy and same commitment every year."

But those Patriots days are behind him, for now. At this point, there's only one thing to focus on.

"The Super Bowl is the biggest game at the highest level," Vellano said. "Everybody has been trying to reach that since they were little kids. So many things have to go right to get there. It takes a lot of effort from the whole team to get to this point. You have to take advantage of the opportunity when you get there."

Vellano believes he's part of something special in Atlanta. He feels the energy every time he walks into the locker room. He experiences the vibe every time he works with defensive line coach Bryan Cox.

"Coach Cox really helped me improve my game and just get better this whole year," Vellano said. "Just working with me every day was the biggest thing."

Vellano also knows the right man is leading the way. Quinn is headed to his third Super Bowl in the past four seasons.

"Coach Quinn, I admire his consistency," Vellano said. "You're never going to catch him flustered. He really is a great motivator. He tries to get everybody's best, and I just think he just does a great job with that."