Falcons' Dwight Freeney: 'If you want to see a ring, you better go get one'

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Atlanta Falcons seven-time Pro Bowl defensive end Dwight Freeney, who won a Super Bowl ring with the Indianapolis Colts, has his precious piece of jewelry stowed away in a secure place.

"I've got it in a safe," Freeney said.

Where?

"Locked up," he said. "In a safe. In a house. I'm not going to tell you exactly where."

If he did have it in his possession, Freeney wouldn't flash it around in front of his teammates, not even as motivation leading up to the Falcons' Super Bowl date with the New England Patriots on Feb. 5.

"I don't think that's necessary," Freeney said. "I mean, why? They should already be ultimately motivated for this, you know what I'm saying? If I have to show you my ring for you to be motivated, that's a problem. You're probably the wrong guy.

"To me it's like, 'Look, man, you know I've got a ring. And if you want to see a ring, you better go get one.' That's how I like to look at it."

Freeney won the ring when his Indianapolis Colts defeated the Chicago Bears 29-17 in Super Bowl XLI. He had another opportunity in Super Bowl XLIV, but the Colts lost to the New Orleans Saints 31-17.

"I cherish my Super Bowl ring," Freeney said, "but I don't dwell on it because that's dwelling in the past."

Falcons coach Dan Quinn, who won Super Bowl XLVIII as the Seattle Seahawks' defensive coordinator, was asked whether he's shown the team his ring as motivation.

"I have not to our team," Quinn said. "Those are ones to do after. Your intent is so focused on this game and playing well, so I'll leave it at that. But that was, you know, from a different spot. So it's this group going through this trip together."

And it's been quite a ride.