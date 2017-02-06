Grading the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI

Robert Alford picks off Tom Brady and returns the ball 82 yards for a touchdown and a 21-0 lead for the Falcons. The pick-six is the first thrown by Brady in the postseason. (1:05)

HOUSTON -- The New England Patriots erased a deficit of 28-3 and went on to defeat the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime in Super Bowl LI. Here's a report card on the Falcons' performance:

PASSING OFFENSE: B-plus

The Patriots were able to limit the Falcons' big plays for the most part and elected to double-cover wide receiver Julio Jones for much of the game. But in limited snaps, Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan was still patient, efficient and worked the ball all over the field. The Falcons also were able to isolate the Patriots' linebackers in coverage at key moments with their running backs, including Tevin Coleman's 6-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter when he outran Rob Ninkovich for the score and when Ryan hit Devonta Freeman with the game on the line late in the fourth quarter. Jake Matthews had a tough night at tackle, but overall they kept Ryan out of harm's way.

RUSHING OFFENSE: B

The grade isn't for the total, necessarily -- Atlanta had 102 yards rushing early in the fourth quarter -- but they did damage early to set the tone. They found early room on the perimeter. Freeman went for 37 yards on a cutback on the Falcons' first play from scrimmage, and he had 71 yards rushing by the midway point of the second quarter as the Falcons launched themselves to a 14-0 lead. But the Falcons needed a little more from this part of the offense late, and could have closed the deal had they simply run better in the fourth quarter.

PASSING DEFENSE: F

The Falcons could not contain Tom Brady when it mattered the most. Andrew Hancock for ESPN

When the Patriots put everything in quarterback Tom Brady's hands, the Falcons couldn't stop him -- he had 56 attempts by the time the Patriots tied the game at 28 with 57 seconds left in regulation, and threw 62 times for 466 yards. The Falcons had created pressure early with four rushers and a variety of fronts and they mixed zone and man coverages effectively enough to keep Brady from getting too settled in in the first half. And Robert Alford's 82-yard interception return for a touchdown was pivotal. However, the Falcons didn't keep the heat on in the second half, and Brady routinely found room in the fourth quarter to erase a 25-point lead.

RUSHING DEFENSE: B

The Patriots had been able to cocoon Brady in a power run game for much of the season, but the Falcons' speed was an issue on defense for much of the game. So much so that Brady's 15-yard scramble was the Patriots' longest run of the game as they largely abandoned the run to make up the deficit. Linebacker Deion Jones forced the game's first turnover when he ripped the ball free from LeGarrette Blount and the Falcons were able to keep the Patriots' backs hemmed in for much of the night.

SPECIAL TEAMS: B

The Falcons didn't have much impact in the return game, but give them credit for awareness and the ability to recover a Patriots' onside kick in the second half. The play would have been wiped out by a New England penalty, but it showed preparation on the biggest stage.

COACHING: B-minus

It was coach Dan Quinn's third go-round in a Super Bowl, including two trips with the Seattle Seahawks, and he had his team dialed in and prepared. The Falcons had a quality plan, opened the game with purpose and played as if they were the team with the big-game experience. But they are likely a draft away on defense to be able to close out a game like they played in Sunday night.