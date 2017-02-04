Do 'The Arthur:' Falcons owner touched by ailing kids imitating his dance moves

HOUSTON -- Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank might have started a new dance craze for kids, and he couldn't be happier about it.

Immediately after the Falcons defeated Green Bay in the NFC Championship Game, Blank was caught on camera showing off his moves with the rest of the team. The video went viral and even inspired a certain special group of Falcons fans. Patients from Children's Healthcare of Atlanta followed with a video of their own, performing "The Arthur" to some hip-hop beats.

Blank, who referred to his dancing as "chicken flapping," said he was touched by the recognition from the ailing children.

"I loved that," Blank said. "It was unbelievable, the emotions of that. I probably saw a lot of versions of [the dance], but there couldn't be ones that were any more meaningful and more emotional for me than seeing those kids who are in the hospital showing that emotion for our campaign and for their football team. It was wonderful."

We'll see if Blank gives an encore performance of "The Arthur" after Sunday night's Super Bowl LI matchup with the Patriots.