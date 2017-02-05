Alex Mack's fibula fracture threatens Falcons' running game

HOUSTON -- Atlanta Falcons coach Dan Quinn said Friday that center Alex Mack's left fibula injury was "going to hurt, but a lot of guys are playing through stuff."

But not every guy is dealing with a hairline fracture in his left fibula.

ESPN's Adam Schefter broke the news Sunday morning of the severity of Mack's injury as the Falcons prepare to face the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI. Mack was worth monitoring no matter how much the team downplayed the injury, which occurred in the NFC Championship Game. Now the storyline becomes that much more intriguing, with the prospect of the Falcons' high-scoring offense having a significant figure either limited or even taken out of the equation.

The Falcons' running game could be the most affected by the reported hairline fracture of Alex Mack's left fibula. The center is the main character paving holes for Atlanta's running backs. Jason Getz/USA TODAY Sports

Mack, a four-time Pro Bowler, also broke his left fibula while a member of the Cleveland Browns in a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2014. His addition as a free agent last offseason has brought stability to the offensive line in his first year with the Falcons and helped solidify the protection for quarterback and MVP Matt Ryan. But Mack's signature skill is his ability to get out and block in offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan's outside-zone blocking scheme.

"When he's chasing someone in the open field, it's hard to miss, and those guys are usually running for their lives," fullback Pat DiMarco said.

Mack is the main character paving holes for running backs Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman, with the way he runs and moves up the field and delivers blocks well into the second level. Having what one source described to Schefter as a chip fracture could significantly limit his ability to run like he's accustomed to doing. In turn, it could negatively impact the Falcons' running game, an element Shanahan always tries to establish to help set up Ryan's play-action passes.

The Falcons ranked fifth in the league in rushing during the regular season at 120.5 yards per game. Meanwhile, the Patriots tied for third in the league in rushing defense, allowing just 88.6 yards per game. In the playoffs, the Falcons have averaged 138 rushing yards per game, while the Patriots have surrendered an average of 79.5. The Patriots haven't allowed a 90-yard rusher in 25 straight games, which reveals just how stout their run defense truly is.

To see Mack be able to get out and run Sunday night would be a pleasant sight for Quinn and Shanahan. If Mack is unable to do so effectively, then the Falcons would have to turn to Ben Garland, a player whose best play of the season came as a defensive tackle in a playoff win over Seattle, when he fell on a stumbling Russell Wilson for a safety.

The Falcons were the only team to start the same five players along the offensive line the entire season. Having such continuity was one of the key factors to the team's overall success. If the anchor of that line is hampered in any fashion, it doesn't bode well for Atlanta.