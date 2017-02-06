Transcript of Matt Ryan's Super Bowl LI news conference

Matt Ryan tells Ed Werder how disappointed he is that the Falcons fell short of a Super Bowl win, but he says it'll only increase the hunger to come back and win next year. (1:51)

Here is the transcript of Matt Ryan's news conference following the Atlanta Falcons' 34-28 overtime loss to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI on Sunday.

Were the Falcons in a good position to win after Julio Jones' sideline catch?

"Yes, I felt like we were in good position. He obviously made a great catch on the sideline, and it felt like we put ourselves in a good position to come away with points on that drive. It didn't end up working out, which was disappointing."

Was the playcalling too conservative in the second half?

"No, I don't think so. I thought [offensive coordinator] Kyle [Shanahan] did a good job for us tonight, and we had some opportunities to make plays. We just missed on a couple of things and just made a few mistakes, and ultimately when you're playing a really good football team like New England, those mistakes ended up costing us."

Matt Ryan says "there's nothing you can really say" following the Falcons' collapse in the Super Bowl on Sunday. Eric Seals/USA TODAY Sports

What caused the momentum to shift?

"We didn't have many snaps in the first half. We started off a little bit slow, but we had some short fields. We did a pretty good job with it. Defense did a great job creating turnovers. I thought we came out and played well in the third quarter and did some good things, really, in the fourth quarter as well. We just had a couple of plays that kind of got us off schedule, and I think with the onside kick, the short-field opportunity, it felt like we should have come away with points there and didn't. And obviously with the longer drive that we were in field goal range and got pushed back out of field goal range, so it was difficult. We knew we needed to come away with points in both of those."

Inaudible question

"I'm not sure. I think we did some good things. Obviously, the first drive out of halftime wasn't good, but our second drive we go down and put points up on the board. I thought that was a solid drive for us. Again, I thought we did a couple good things in the third and fourth quarter. [We] just made some mistakes in situations that put us behind the chains, and we were not able to overcome that. So that part was disappointing."

What do you say to your teammates after a loss like that?

"There's nothing you can really say. That's a tough loss. Obviously very disappointed, very close to getting done what we wanted to get done, but it's hard to find words tonight."

On the sack on the 23-yard line that pushed them out of field goal range

"Yes, that was a tough one. I wish I could have done a better job of trying to get rid of that ball. That was a big drive for us to kind of turn the field and get the ball down in field goal range. And to not come away with points on that drive was very disappointing."

Would you like that play back?

"I would like a few back. I think there are plays here and there, I think, everybody across the board would [have] liked to have done things differently because at the end of the day, we didn't get the job done."

What was it like watching Tom Brady's game-winning drive in overtime from the sideline?

"It's tough. They were on a roll in the second half, and they made some great plays. He's a great player, great competitor, and he did a great job today."

How long will the loss stick with you?

"We'll see. It'll sting tonight, for sure. I think everybody is disappointed, for sure. It's not easy when you've come this far and didn't get the result that you want. Like all things, we'll move past it, come together and hopefully put ourselves right back in this position. We've got a young football team, a good football team. So hopefully we put ourselves in this position again next year."