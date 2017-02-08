Falcons' Julio Jones to wait a month before deciding on toe surgery

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones said on Tuesday that he'll have the toe he sprained late in the regular season evaluated before deciding if surgery is needed.

"I don't know yet," Jones said. "I just have to follow up with the doctor to see. That will be next month. ... Just relaxing right now, just seeing if I have to have surgery or not. Not trying to press to go have surgery right away. I'm just waiting right now, just see if it heals up and just see what happens."

Jones was asked which toe caused the issue.

"All of them," he responded.

Jones apparently first suffered the toe injury in a Dec. 4 loss against Kansas City. He missed two regular-season games but then played in all three playoff contests, including Super Bowl LI. Jones was limited in practices throughout the postseason.

Falcons coach Dan Quinn said that none of the players injured at the end of the season will require surgery right now: center Alex Mack (fractured left fibula), right tackle Ryan Schraeder (torn ligament, right ankle), running back Tevin Coleman (ankle), and Jones (toe). Coleman wore a walking boot on his left foot as he cleaned out his locker on Tuesday.