Falcons need to find starting guard with Chris Chester retiring

The Atlanta Falcons certainly weren't taken by surprise when veteran offensive guard Chris Chester told ESPN he plans to retire after 11 seasons.

Western Kentucky offensive lineman Forrest Lamp is considered a possible first-round pick who might be ready to start as a rookie. Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports

General manager Thomas Dimitroff said he anticipated Chester would retire before the announcement became official. Now the Falcons can shift their focus toward replacing the guy who started at right guard in every game the past two seasons.

Is Chester's replacement already on the roster? Possibly, among a trio that includes Ben Garland, Wes Schweitzer, and newcomer Hugh Thornton. But it probably makes more sense to draft a player capable of becoming an immediate starter and the right guard for years to come. The Falcons hold the 31st overall pick in this year's draft and already have been linked to first-round offensive line talents such as Forrest Lamp of Western Kentucky and Cam Robinson of Alabama.

Here is how the three internal candidates break down:

Garland (6-5, 308)

Age: 28

Years of experience: 3 (originally signed with Broncos undrafted out of Air Force)

Career games: 24 (0 starts)

The breakdown: High-effort player who is tough and physical. Showed great versatility last season as both the backup center and a reserve defensive tackle. Instincts will be an issue being new to playing the guard position. Doesn't have a lot of wear and tear despite age as Garland, who served a two-year military commitment after being signed by Broncos in 2010, has just 87 career offensive snaps.

Hugh Thornton (6-3, 320)

Age: 25

Years of experience: 3 (drafted by Colts in third round in 2013 out of Illinois)

Career games: 37 (32 starts)

The breakdown: The Falcons signed Thornton more as insurance than to be a starter. He signed a one-year deal. He has more experience than the other internal candidates, and the word is he still moves well. But Thornton's career has been injured-filled as he was placed on injured reserve three different times with the Colts, including missing all of last season with an ankle injury. Thornton previously struggled with weight issues, and his toughness has been questioned. He has 2,139 career snaps and has started two playoff games.

Wes Schweitzer (6-4, 300)

Age: 23

Years of experience: 1 (drafted by Falcons in sixth round in 2016 out of San Jose State)

Career games: 0

The breakdown: It's hard to say if Schweitzer is prepared to be a starter, because he was inactive for every game during his rookie season. He is known as a smart player who is quick off the ball. Schweitzer is a good run blocker, but he needs to work on his pass protection to become a solid contributor. His lack of NFL game experience has to be a concern for a Falcons team trying to protect reigning MVP Matt Ryan.