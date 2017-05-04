WWE's Booker T has tag-team partner in Falcons' Takk McKinley

Falcons draft pick Takkarist McKinley reacts on SC6 to cursing on live TV and how proud his grandmother would be that he is now in the NFL. (1:46)

Atlanta Falcons first-round draft pick Takkarist McKinley talked a lot about how he bonded with his late grandmother while watching pro wrestler Booker T on television. Now, McKinley and the 52-year-old WWE wrestler are tag-team partners.

In an interview with WWE.com, Booker T talked about inspiring McKinley and developing a relationship with the rookie pass-rusher from UCLA via Twitter.

"I was that kid once upon a time, looking for inspiration on how to navigate my way through life. Muhammad Ali was my inspiration,” the wrestler told WWE.com. ”From the beginning, I knew I had the chance to be in that position, because there were a lot of kids of color in those neighborhoods watching that could draw strength and inspiration. I knew it, but to see it play out with a young man living his dream that watched me with his grandmother, staying out of trouble, perhaps due to me telling my story and not wanting to follow in those footsteps, is awesome.”

McKinley's grandmother, Myrtle Collins, died in 2011 after heart complications. He held a framed picture of her on draft night and carried it with him all the way to Atlanta for his introductory news conference, during which he made mention of their days glued to the television watching Booker T.

“Mondays and Fridays, we'd watch WWE wrestling,” McKinley said of his grandmother. “That was her favorite thing to do. That is probably the reason why I [didn't get] in trouble a lot because instead of being outside in the streets, I'm in the house and we're in our room watching Booker T. That was her favorite wrestler.

“He hit me up on Twitter and was just telling me, 'Continue to make your grandmother proud. I'm proud of you, and let's keep up the good work.' And him doing that, he didn't have to do that. That just shows there's a lot of people out there that's supporting me and want me to do great.”

Booker T said he planned to reach out to McKinley to arrange a face-to-face meeting when WWE Raw hits Atlanta in late May, but McKinley might still be in classes at UCLA.