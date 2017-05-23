Vic Beasley ready to travel to make 'pass-rush summit' with Von Miller happen

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- NFL sack champion Vic Beasley Jr. is serious about working alongside Von Miller at some point over the next few months.

The Atlanta Falcons pass-rusher knows he has an open invitation from the Denver Broncos star for what Miller called a "pass-rush summit" this offseason. Now it's just a matter of the two coordinating their schedules before training camp in late July.

Atlanta's Vic Beasley Jr. had six forced fumbles last season, tying for the league lead. Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY Sports

"Von be everywhere, man, but I'm going to try and get somewhere with him this summer, for sure," Beasley told ESPN. "I'll probably go to him, to be honest."

The two have yet to work out together, but have discussed the possibility. They've kept in contact thanks to former Falcons defensive coordinator Richard Smith, who used to be Miller's position coach in Denver and asked Miller to mentor Beasley.

Beasley, the eighth-overall pick in the 2015 draft, made a significant jump during his second season a year ago, finishing with a league-high 15.5 sacks, two ahead of Miller. He also had six forced fumbles, tying Oakland's Bruce Irvin for the league lead.

So what does an already ascending Beasley hope to accomplish working out with Miller?

"Oh, it will help me out a lot," he said. "The attention that Von gets year in and year out is unbelievable. They respect him as a pass-rusher, and I'm headed in that direction. So I can learn a lot from him in that case."

Beasley already picked up on some tricks simply by watching film of Miller, who has 73.5 sacks and has averaged 12.25 sacks per season.

"He's just really nimble and has great flexibility," Beasley said of Miller. "He has an ability to squeeze in between blocks and make himself slim. I could work a lot of that area."

Beasley certainly uses his speed off the edge to his advantage. And things could open up even more for him this season with the addition of first-round draft pick Takkarist McKinley, another edge rusher with speed. The Falcons also beefed up the interior with two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Dontari Poe and former Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman Jack Crawford. The Falcons return Adrian Clayborn (biceps) and Derrick Shelby (Achilles) from season-ending injuries. Interior rusher Grady Jarrett is coming off three-sack performance in the Super Bowl, which tied a record. And versatile Courtney Upshaw had a sack in the Super Bowl.

Beasley's 15.5 sacks last season were 46 percent of his team's total (34), the highest percentage of any player in the league, according to ESPN Stats and Info. No other Falcon had more than 4.5 sacks (Clayborn). Such disparity emphasizes why Falcons coach Dan Quinn went into the offseason emphasizing beefing up the pass rush.

Beasley and the group will start on-field work with coaches next Tuesday during organized team activities. The Falcons had this week of OTAs taken away after violating NFL rules on excessive offseason contact last year.