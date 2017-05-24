Falcons coach Dan Quinn: Rapper 2 Chainz part of 'The Brotherhood'

Atlanta Falcons coach Dan Quinn caught the attention of fans when he posted a picture from the airport of himself with rapper 2 Chainz.

Quinn doesn't hide his strong connection to hip-hop music and has various rappers blaring on the speakers at practice daily. His favorite station on Sirius XM Radio is "Backspin" which features old-school artists such as Notorious B.I.G., Nas and LL Cool J, to name a few.

Quinn was asked during a Wednesday appearance on the NFL Network's "Good Morning Football" about the encounter with 2 Chainz.

"I think 2 Chainz recognized Thomas [Dimitroff] first, when he came on the plane," Quinn said, referring to the team's general manager. "[Then he said] 'What's up coach?' So we just kind of talked from there and chopped it up a little bit afterward. He is definitely part of 'The Brotherhood.' "

2Chainz, born in south Atlanta, posted the same picture with Quinn on Instagram with the message: "Ran into a couple dirty birds on my flight. @atlantafalcons#riseup."

The team said 2 Chainz has an open invitation to attend practice. The Falcons hosted rapper T.I. for a practice last August and had Future on the sideline for the NFC divisional playoff game.

Rappers aren't the only entertainers allowed in the "The Brotherhood." Quinn had pro wrestling legend Ric Flair address the team last year, and Flair has quickly become a strong supporter of Quinn, All-Pro wide receiver Julio Jones and the Falcons.

"We love some Ric Flair, too," Quinn said. "... He's a really cool guy. He can still bring the juice. For us, he represented that swag that we like. So, yeah, Ric Flair's definitely a part of 'The Brotherhood.' "