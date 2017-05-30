First $125K weigh-in calls for Falcons' Dontari Poe to be at 340 pounds

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Dontari Poe should have no problem making weight, judging by the way he looked walking out to his truck Tuesday afternoon.

The new Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle, who stands 6 feet, 3 inches, looked like a man under 300 pounds, at least in street clothes. The Atlanta media will get a better feel for how Poe looks in shorts when the Falcons conduct their first open practice of OTAs Thursday.

Dontari Poe's contract includes bonuses for maintaining a manageable weight. Photo by Scott Winters/ICON Sportswire

Poe, who signed a one-year, $8 million contract, has a $500,000 workout bonus tied to four separate weigh-ins. New details discovered in Poe's contract explained exactly what weights he has to reach.

The first $125,000 weigh-in, which will occur during the first day of mandatory minicamp June 13, requires Poe to weigh 340 pounds or less. Poe said he was 340 upon signing with the Falcons.

The second $125,000 weigh-in, which occurs on the first day of training camp in late July, requires Poe to weigh 330 pounds or less. He has to hit the same 330-or-less figure during $125,000 weigh-ins on Sept. 4 and Nov. 6.

Poe was listed at 346 pounds last season with the Kansas City Chiefs. Falcons coach Dan Quinn said he discussed the weight with Poe before he signed. Not to mention the Falcons hired a new nutritionist to help all the players be in the best shape possible.

The Falcons plan to use Poe both at the three-technique and nose tackle positions. And the attacking style Quinn desires means the linemen have to be a little lighter and quicker on their feet.

``He's got a plan on how to get lighter because we're going to play him at a little different style,'' Quinn said of Poe in April. ``So he's already on that path. I'm not going to encourage more than what's already on the path right now.''

New Falcons defensive line coach Bryant Young echoed Quinn's words.

``He'll be in there first, second and third downs; run plays, passing opportunities as well,'' Young said. ``We want him to be as efficient as possible. The way we play the game, I think, allows for you to be in the best possible shape you can, and you want to be in the best possible shape you can. Weight-wise, we want to make sure when we look at each guy, they're where they need to be. He's a guy that has an opportunity to do that.''