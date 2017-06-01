Von Miller invites Vic Beasley to 'pass-rush summit' in Bay Area

Atlanta Falcons pass-rusher Vic Beasley Jr., the NFL leader last season with 15.5 sacks, said he'd be willing to travel anywhere to meet Denver's Von Miller for some offseason training.

Well, the one-time Super Bowl MVP Miller has a place in mind.

"We'll get it done, for sure," Miller said recently. "We’re going to do it in San Francisco. We'll get him out to San Francisco. I got a house. I don't like going places and being uncomfortable, especially when I'm working out."

Miller promised Beasley would be comfortable there.

"I got a nice house in San Francisco," Miller said. "Plenty of room to get done what we want to get done."

Miller even suggested the two run some "sand dunes" during the training session, which he referred to before as a "pass-rush summit." We'll see if Miller gets other pass-rushers involved.

"I love talking to young guys about the pass rush, the league," Miller said. "Vic, that's one of my guys. We'll get that done and it'll be great."

Said Beasley, "Oh, it will help me out a lot. The attention that Von gets year in and year out is unbelievable. They respect him as a pass-rusher, and I'm headed in that direction. So I can learn a lot from him in that case."

The Falcons are in the midst of organized team activities, which started this week. The Falcons and Broncos have mandatory minicamp from June 13-15. Then the players have about a month off before training camp begins, leaving Beasley and Miller some time to collaborate.

New Falcons defensive line coach Bryant Young, who played all 14 of his NFL seasons in San Francisco with the 49ers, offered his thoughts on Beasley teaming up with Miller.

"I think that's great," Young said. "If guys can have a chance to work with other good rushers in the league and be able to share different things, I think that's great. You see receivers and quarterbacks working out with each other across the league. Why not have defensive guys do the same thing? That's good for them."

ESPN NFL Nation Broncos Reporter Jeff Legwold contributed to this report.