Falcons show 'engineering marvel' roof on new stadium can close

Steve Cannon, the CEO of Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank's family businesses, insisted the retractable roof would not be a lingering issue regarding the opening of the $1.6 billion Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Cannon provided visual evidence to back his claim over the weekend, posting pictures of an open and closed roof.

Closing the roof at #MBStadium! This aperture is 120 yards! pic.twitter.com/dejBxkkTTi — Steve Cannon (@SteveCannonCEO) June 3, 2017

The #MBStadium roof is officially closed! Another huge milestone and an engineering marvel! pic.twitter.com/zPdAvdiYkL — Steve Cannon (@SteveCannonCEO) June 3, 2017

"No concerns about the operability of the roof have ever been expressed to us by the design or construction teams," Cannon said back in April. "Normal surveying and analysis of the roof structure, as well as steelwork in the roof, have both taken longer than planned. Those two things have had a cascading effect on overall workflows related to the roof, and that is the reason for the new timeline."

Mercedes-Benz Stadium was to open with a July 30 MLS soccer match between Atlanta United and Orlando City. However, delays resulted in the Falcons' Aug. 26 preseason matchup with the Arizona Cardinals becoming the first event at the new stadium.

The Falcons' first regular-season game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium is Sept. 17 against the Green Bay Packers on NBC's "Sunday Night Football."