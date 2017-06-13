Roddy White 'open' to future front office role with Falcons

ATLANTA -- At the end of his retirement speech Monday, former Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Roddy White said, "I plan to be around this franchise forever."

He didn't mean just as a spectator.

White, currently working as a volunteer coach at a suburban Atlanta high school, was asked if he'd like to coach for the Falcons in the future.

"I don't think I can coach, but I would be open to a front office job," White told ESPN. "I'm not watching over players (as a coach). That job is too hard."

So what type of front office role would White want?

"I don't know yet, but I would like to figure out the process," he said.

How about going the scouting route?

"Yeah, but not college," White said. "Is that possible? Yes, probably as a pro scout."

White, who was released by the Falcons after the 2015 season, still has a strong relationship with owner Arthur Blank, a guy he said he "loves to death." Certainly Blank would vouch for White for as long as Blank owns the franchise.

Former teammate and fellow wide receiver Brian Finneran, who gave an emotional speech to introduce White at the retirement ceremony, says he could envision his good friend in a front office role.

"Roddy became such a student of the game throughout his career," Finneran said. "He studied great wide receivers to improve his own game. He watched more film than anyone in our meeting room. He realized after his first two years that to be a great wide receiver he had to study and learn, and he did. If he wants to be in an NFL front office, he will be fantastic because he knows what great players look and act like."

Regarding coaching, White said he enjoys his current job working with wide receivers and tight ends at the high school level. After already ruling out coaching in the NFL, White doesn't see himself moving up to the college level anytime soon -- even if his alma mater, UAB, came calling.

"Not right now," White said. "My youngest kid is 5 years old. In order for me to think about it, my kids all would have to be going to college before I would pursue a career doing that. The time and commitment that you have to put in as a coach is so hard. I can't dedicate that much time. And then recruiting? You've got to go on the road and recruit? Nah, I'm not doing that right now."

White, the franchise's all-time leading receiver, hopes to have his No. 84 jersey retired with the Falcons, and Blank didn't rule out that possibility.