Players' big paydays not primary concern of Falcons owner Arthur Blank

With Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr recently securing a five-year, $125 million contract, it's fair to wonder what might be next for reigning NFL MVP Matt Ryan and the Atlanta Falcons.

Owner Arthur Blank, who told ESPN at the Super Bowl that Ryan will be "compensated well" for his performance, didn't address Ryan's contract specifically during an appearance on 92.9 The Game radio Monday. Blank did, however, speak in general terms about lucrative contracts when asked by show cohost Carl Dukes how concerned he is by how expensive deals are in today's NFL.

Arthur Blank said MVP Matt Ryan will be "compensated well" when his contract is up, but that's not the only concern the Falcons owner has for his quarterback. Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

"Well, I think our relationship with the players, it is a true partnership," Blank said. "As the NFL does well, the players do well. As the clubs do well, the players do well. So I think it’s fine. It’s a great partnership. But we have a labor agreement that’s extended for 10 years. Most hope is that we’ll probably begin some discussions with the union at some point sooner than the labor agreement comes to an end, which is in 2021, I believe. So I think our relationship with the players is excellent.

"And we continue to be focused on health and safety first, and they appreciated that. We owe it to them. We owe it to our fans to make sure the game is safe. And I think our players are very well paid."

Blank, who has watched a steady increase in the salary cap, hasn't been afraid to spend money, particularly on his top players. Ryan signed a five-year, $103.75 million contract ($59 million guaranteed) in July 2013 and still has two years and $35 million left on his deal. Another performance like last season surely would solidify Ryan's case to surpass Carr or whomever as the league's highest-paid player with his next contract.

All-Pro wide receiver Julio Jones signed a five-year, $71.25 million extension ($47 million guaranteed) in August 2015, while Pro Bowl cornerback Desmond Trufant just signed a five-year, $68.75 million extension ($41.526 million guaranteed). And Blank confirmed Monday that running back Devonta Freeman is on the verge of securing a long-term deal.

That being said, Blank stressed that the main concern should be looking out for the overall well-being of all the players rather than being so consumed with which player deserves the richest contract.

"The commitment they make both physically and emotionally to the game is huge," Blank said. "And we need to make sure that they are protected while they’re playing. ... Most players are not like Matt Ryan or not like Devonta Freeman or Desmond Trufant. The average player in the NFL may only play for three or four years. We spend a lot of time with our players to make sure that even though they think they’ll play forever, the reality [is when] they’re 24, 25, 26 years old, they might be out of their work, if you will, even though they’ve done it since they’ve been 7 or 8 years old. We want to make sure they’re prepared for their next life, which is really the majority of their life going forward."