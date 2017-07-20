2017 Atlanta Falcons need healthy Julio Jones, Desmond Trufant, Takk McKinley

The Atlanta Falcons open training camp July 27 at their headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia. Here's a closer look at the Falcons' camp:

Top storyline: The health of key players such as All-Pro wide receiver Julio Jones, Pro Bowl cornerback Desmond Trufant and first-round draft pick Takk McKinley. Jones said he plans to be fully ready to go after undergoing surgery on his left foot March 6, a procedure the team said would sideline Jones for four to five months. Jones did some light running during minicamp. Trufant is back in action after missing the second half of last season following pectoral surgery. He did some light work during minicamp. Meanwhile, the rookie pass-rusher McKinley had pre-draft shoulder surgery, and coach Dan Quinn said McKinley's training camp status would be determined once he reports.

The battle at right guard between Wes Schweitzer and Ben Garland is also a storyline to follow, with both players splitting reps during minicamp and no clear-cut favorite emerging.

QB depth chart: The Falcons have stability with reigning MVP Matt Ryan, who hasn't missed a game since 2009. Ryan finished with a league-best 117.1 passer rating last season while completing 373 of 534 passes for 4,944 yards with 38 touchdowns and just seven interceptions. Veteran Matt Schaub is the insurance policy, and the Falcons kept just those two on the active roster.

Bubble watch: Not saying the Falcons will cut ties with Jalen Collins, who started in place of Trufant last season, but Trufant's return from injury, the emergence of C.J. Goodwin and the drafting of corner/safety Damontae Kazee leave questions about Collins' role. Trufant and Robert Alford are the starters. Goodwin made plays in the Super Bowl, while Collins struggled. Collins, a former second-round pick, has to play well this preseason and show up on special teams.

That rookie could start: McKinley, if healthy, is expected to be a major contributor, but that doesn't mean he'll start. He could be more of a pass-rush specialist. Linebacker Duke Riley is the guy to watch. The third-round pick from LSU brings more speed to the group, and Quinn talked about aligning Riley with former college teammate Deion Jones and De'Vondre Campbell in a base look. Plus, Riley could push to stay on the field in nickel situations. Riley is certainly working hard for it.

On the money: Devonta Freeman is going to get paid. Expect a deal to happen either before or during training camp, with Freeman having one year and $1.797 million left on his contract. The two-time Pro Bowl running back continues to be patient. Once he signs a long-term deal, it's up to Freeman to maintain a high level of play. He has put together a combined 3,180 yards rushing and receiving and 27 touchdowns over the past two seasons.

Encore performance? Vic Beasley Jr. led the league with 15.5 sacks last season. His buddy, Von Miller, who finished second last season (13.5), is aiming for the top spot. The two worked together this offseason during a pass-rush summit at Stanford. We'll see if spending time with Miller will take Beasley's game to an even higher level.

