Falcons' Dan Quinn hopes Raheem Morris will be NFL head coach again

If anything were to cause Dan Quinn to be away from his team for a period of time during the season, the Atlanta Falcons coach wouldn’t be the least bit concerned about business operating as usual.

Quinn knows he has someone more than capable of stepping in and running the team in his place. That someone is assistant head coach Raheem Morris, whom Quinn moved over from defense to oversee the wide receivers. Quinn gave Morris the title of offensive pass game coordinator going into this season in order to assist new offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian.

Quinn and Morris have been close for years, dating back to the days when Quinn was a young assistant coach at Hofstra University and Morris was a player on the team. But it was Morris who became an NFL head coach first, when he took over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for three seasons.

Quinn is certain Morris will be an NFL head coach again some day.

"I do think so,” Quinn said, "and I hope that it’s sooner than later. He’s really equipped to do that. So when his chance comes, that’s what I hope his next step is.”

Out of respect for Quinn and the Falcons' organization, Morris politely declined to join in any talk related to becoming a head coach again. He remains solely focused on ensuring that All-Pro Julio Jones and the rest of the receivers maintain a high level of play alongside reigning MVP Matt Ryan and the high-octane offense.

Remember, Morris came to the Falcons as the defensive pass game coordinator, a position that emphasized improving the back end of the defense. After one season -- and following the departure of wide receivers coach Terry Robiskie to Tennessee -- he was switched to the offensive side of the ball. There, he developed a strong bond with former Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan, currently a first-time head coach with the San Francisco 49ers.

Second Chance For Morris? The Bucs were rebuilding when Raheem Morris was the youngest head coach in the NFL. A look at his three-year tenure in Tampa: Year Record 2009 3-13 2010 10-6 2011 4-12 Total 17-31 ESPN

If anybody can appreciate the head-coaching qualities Morris possesses, it would be Shanahan.

"Raheem has always been a great defensive coach,” Shanahan told ESPN earlier this week. "And now, to have the experience on offense the past two years, puts him at the top of the tier. He has more energy than any coach I’ve ever been around, and he can connect with any type of player or coach. He’s more than ready to be a head coach again.”

Morris’ first stint as a head coach didn’t go quite as well as he had envisioned. He carried influences from close friend Mike Tomlin, Jon and Jay Gruden, the late Joe Gardi, and Shanahan’s father, Mike, into his initial coaching stint with the Buccaneers. He was also named the league's youngest coach at age 32 after taking over for Jon Gruden in 2009. Morris, who served as the Bucs' defensive backs coach before being promoted to defensive coordinator, went 3-13 in his first season as head coach. He then enjoyed a rather successful second season and tallied 10 wins, narrowly missing the playoffs. But things plummeted from there: The Bucs went 4-12 in 2011, leading to Morris' firing after posting a 17-31 overall record.

Recent ESPN analyst Mark Dominik, the general manager in Tampa Bay alongside Morris, explained what went wrong from his vantage point.

"The one thing looking back is we gutted the team way too hard, and it was almost an impossible job," Dominik said. "It was like you were an expansion franchise starting over. Now, we had some players. I don’t want to be disrespectful. But it was tough. Obviously, with the quarterback situation, Josh Freeman had talent and then didn’t live up to everything off the field. And that can happen in the league."

Even during the bad times, Dominik saw the good in Morris.

"Raheem, to me, has an amazing presence with players," Dominik said. "He’s able to relate with them, but also can be tough and hard on them. I think it was unique at the time because I think he was [32]. I was 37. It was both our first shot to try and go in and do that. But looking back at it, I see now that Raheem is probably even in better position now because he’s been through it once. He’s been around a lot of great people now. And he just has 'it.'

"If you’ve met him and if you’ve ever had a chance to sit down and talk to him, you can understand why he has a presence to him. I’d be shocked if Raheem doesn’t get a shot soon, and he should. I have nothing but positive things to say about Raheem Morris. And if anybody ever called me, I’d give him a high recommendation because I know where I think he’s headed as a head coach.”

Morris has moved well beyond his failures in Tampa. Watch him on a daily basis now and you’ll see infectious energy, as well as constant interaction with personnel on both sides of the ball. He’ll engage in lighthearted trash talk with the players, particularly opinionated wide receiver Mohamed Sanu. He understands when someone needs a pat on the back or a kick in the butt.

"His attention to detail ... he’s a players’ coach,” receiver Taylor Gabriel said. "Man, you want to go there and make plays just because of the work he puts in throughout the week. And he knows how to shape and mold his players to be the best that they can, week in and week out.

"He helped me mentally get ready throughout the week with film study of DBs, the tendencies and the things that I could take advantage of them. He’s literally the first at the facility and the last to leave. I love the guy.”

Said free safety Ricardo Allen: "I just think Raheem would be a great head coach. He’s one of those coaches that tells you the truth any time you need to hear it. He’s not a coach that sugarcoats anything. He’s been on offense, he’s been on defense, and he’s great at both. I think the sky is the limit for him. He can do anything he puts his mind to.”