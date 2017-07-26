Agent leaves town, but Devonta Freeman-Falcons talks still ongoing

Thomas Dimitroff says there is no time frame on re-signing the running back but adds he wants him in Atlanta for years to come. (0:55)

Running back Devonta Freeman's agent, Kristin Campbell, is back in Miami after meeting with the Atlanta Falcons in the Atlanta area and not immediately agreeing to a contract extension, a source confirmed to ESPN.

Despite Campbell's exit, the sides still could reach an agreement soon, possibly even before the start of training camp at 9:30 Thursday morning.

Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff said Freeman's contract was "100 percent" the focus this week. But Dimitroff stopped short of saying a deal would definitely be reached, although he said talks with Campbell have been positive.

When asked about the progress of negotiations Wednesday, Dimitroff said simply, "No update. No update."

On Monday, Dimitroff emphasized that there was no timeline to get a deal done.

"I would love it to happen but if it doesn't, we're not throwing up a caution flag at all," Dimitroff said Monday. "I think we'll just continue to work through it."

Freeman is scheduled to make around $1.8 million this season, the final year of his rookie contract. The 2014 fourth-round draft pick from Florida State had been named to the Pro Bowl the last two seasons, accumulating 3,175 yards from scrimmage and 27 touchdowns in the process.

Freeman has taken a patient approach to contract talks and participated in all offseason activities. He is set to report for training camp and has not considered holding out.

The NFL Network was the first to report Campbell left town without reaching a deal with the Falcons.