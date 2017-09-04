Falcons' practice squad includes two Super Bowl players

The Atlanta Falcons created a 10-man practice squad that includes defensive lineman Joe Vellano and tight end Joshua Perkins, a couple players who saw time in the Super Bowl.

Vellano and Perkins lead a list that includes wide receiver Marvin Hall, defensive end J.T. Jones, defensive back Marcelis Branch, offensive tackle Daniel Brunskill, wide receiver Deante Burton, running back Jhurell Pressley, nose tackle Taniela Tupou, and tight end Alex Gray.

Gray, an international import from England, does not count against the 10-man roster limit. So technically, the Falcons can add another player.

Vellano, who had an impressive preseason, played 22 snaps in the Falcons' 34-28 overtime loss to his former team, New England, in Super Bowl LI. Perkins, who was pushed off the 53-man roster by rookie fifth-round pick Eric Saubert, played 13 snaps on special teams in the Super Bowl.

Hall and Jones, who made flash plays during the preseason, are two other practice-squad players to watch. Hall's speed led to some spectacular plays -- he led the team with eight catches for 151 yards in exhibition play -- but the Falcons had a bigger need at slot receiver than on the outside, leading to Nick Williams landing a roster spot as the sixth receiver. Hall should give the Falcons' defensive backs a good look in practice on a weekly basis.

Jones showed up as edge rusher during the preseason and even caught the eye of some of his veteran teammates. He should give Matt Ryan and the first-team offense a solid look in terms of pressure as the Falcons prepare for Sunday's regular-season opener in Chicago.

NT Joe Vellano: Vellano, who received an exemption to be on the practice squad, had two tackles in Super Bowl LI.

TE Joshua Perkins: Perkins, the third tight end at the end of last season, caught three passes for 42 yards and a TD in 2016.

DE J.T. Jones: The rookie from Miami of Ohio showed a quick burst during the preseason and should develop as a pass-rusher under Dan Quinn and Bryant Young.

WR Marvin Hall: Hall's productive preseason included a 65-yard reception.

TE Alex Gray: The English import and former rugby player doesn't count against the 10-man limit because of a special international development exemption.

DB Marcelis Branch: The rookie from Robert Morris saw time as a reserve safety during exhibition play.

OT Daniel Brunskill: The rookie from San Diego State made the switch from tight end to left tackle before his senior season.

WR Deante Burton: Burton, a rookie from Kansas State, caught seven passes for 88 yards in exhibition games.

RB Jhurell Pressley: The former Minnesota Viking and Green Bay Packer spent time on the Falcons' practice squad last season.

NT Taniela Tupou: Tupou is one of the three former Washington Huskies on the practice squad along with Perkins and Hall. Offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian was the former head coach at UW.