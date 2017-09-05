Falcons have plenty of faith in new right guard Wes Schweitzer

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Atlanta Falcons right tackle Ryan Schraeder glanced at Wes Schweitzer and nodded his head with approval as his teammate and new starting right guard was swarmed by the media Monday afternoon.

"He's a good player," Schraeder said. "He is really detailed about his whole routine. He's on top of everything. He studies hard. He does everything right. To have a guy like that, I feel really confident going into a game. We've worked together. We communicate well. We make quick decisions together. And he always knows his stuff."

That's high praise for a guy who has yet to play in a regular-season game. Schweitzer, a 2016 sixth-round draft pick out of San Jose State, was inactive for every contest during his rookie season while adjusting to a move from left tackle.

Right guard Wes Schweitzer, the Falcons' 2016 six-round draft pick, spent his rookie season inactive while he transitioned from tackle. Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports

Chris Chester was the starting right guard the past two seasons, but he opted to retire after the Super Bowl. That left the starting job up for competition between Schweitzer and good friend Ben Garland, a guy who saw his most extensive action as a defensive tackle a year ago. Garland was up first at the beginning of training camp and started the first exhibition, against Miami. Then Schweitzer started the next two exhibitions at right guard, against Pittsburgh and Arizona, before lining up at center next to Garland against Jacksonville in last week's exhibition finale.

Falcons coach Dan Quinn announced Schweitzer as the starter following Monday's practice, although Schweitzer lining up next to Schraeder, Pro Bowl center Alex Mack and the rest of the starters at the beginning of practice was a good indication.

"It was so close as we went through the whole thing," Quinn said. "[Schweitzer] showed more consistency at times. If you went just solely on the games, really, you could have battled it for either way. In true fashion, Ben Garland as the competitor that he is said congratulations. We know Ben is a chief on this team. He definitely has a big role with us. It was as close of a battle as I've seen at a position."

Schweitzer, who plans to earn his Ph.D. in chemistry one day, took a businesslike approach while discussing winning the starting nod.

"Two years ago, I wasn't even sure I'd play in the NFL, so you know it's been a long journey," Schweitzer said. "But nothing is given to you. You have to earn it every day. So I just hope to play well."

His first test comes Sunday in Chicago against the Bears. Schweitzer showed the coaches he's very capable as a blocker in the Falcons' outside-zone scheme, which relies on athletic linemen who can run. But the preseason probably didn't give a true measure of how Schweitzer will hold up in pass protection. Facing opponents such as Tampa Bay's Gerald McCoy in the NFC South and Miami's Ndamukong Suh in non-divisional play is sure to test Schweitzer's ability to keep reigning MVP Matt Ryan upright.