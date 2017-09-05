Reigning MVP Matt Ryan not overlooking Bears despite 2016 woes

Matt Ryan might be fresh off an MVP season and Super Bowl appearance, but that's no reason for the Atlanta Falcons quarterback to overlook any opponent.

Such is the case heading into Sunday's regular-season opener on the road against the Chicago Bears, who finished 3-13 last season. Coach John Fox likely will try to keep Ryan and the Falcons off the field by running the ball with powerful running back Jordan Howard. But when the Bears take the field on defense, they'll have Ryan's respect.

Falcons QB Matt Ryan on facing the Chicago defense: "They are very stout against the run when you watch them; physical up front. They don't give you a lot of space." Tom Pennington/Getty Images

"I think it's a really good front seven," Ryan said Tuesday during his weekly radio appearance on Atlanta's 680 The Fan. "They've added guys to the secondary as well to try and improve in that spot on their defense. I think it's going to be a tough game, like they always are. In this league, every week is extremely difficult. But, I've been impressed.

"They are very stout against the run when you watch them; physical up front. They don't give you a lot of space. They don't give you a lot of room to kind of penetrate and run. ... We're going to have our work cut out for us running the football and throwing it. They do a lot of zone coverage, play those zones pretty well, but they'll also challenge you and come up and play some man-to-man coverage. It's going to be a good challenge for us."

That front seven in Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio's 3-4 scheme includes outside linebacker Leonard Floyd, a University of Georgia product and a guy the Falcons showed great interest in during the draft process. Former New Orleans Saints defensive end Akiem Hicks is another familiar face, and linebackers Jerrell Freeman and Danny Trevathan (who is recovering from a torn patellar tendon) both were on the Falcons' free-agent list prior to the 2016 season. Floyd, Hicks, and Willie Young each had seven-plus sacks last season, and Freeman led the team with 110 total tackles.

But the Bears, who have battled injuries on defense, surrendered 24.9 points per game last season, which ranked 24th in the NFL. The Bears were just outside of the Top 10 at No. 11 in red zone defense.

"Just to be dominant," Hicks told the Chicago media of what he expects from the Bears' front seven this season. "That's the first word that comes to mind for me because I think that's how your defensive mentality has to be -- you're just aggressive and dominating."

Ryan and the Falcons have the same mentality on offense, which is why they led the league at 33.8 points per game last season. The Falcons scored 30-plus points in 13 games (including the playoffs) and went 12-1 in those games.

Of course, the Falcons have a new offensive coordinator in Steve Sarkisian, who feels comfortable calling plays from the sideline. But the offense should be just as potent, if not even more high-octane, with all-Pro wide receiver Julio Jones back healthy from foot surgery, Taylor Gabriel recovered from a lower-leg injury, running backs Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman ready to add even more to the passing game, and tight end Austin Hooper ready to take that next step. Having sure-handed receivers such at Mohamed Sanu and Justin Hardy gives Ryan that much more to work with, although the entire group wasn't on the field a lot together in preseason because of injuries.

"Again, I think it comes down to ourselves," Ryan said. "It's how well we can get ourselves prepared this week, have a great grasp of our game plan, and then see how well we can go out there and cut it loose and execute it."

Ryan certainly doesn't want a repeat of his last trip to Chicago in 2011, when he was sacked five times in a 30-12 loss to Jay Cutler and the Bears.

"It's a good place to play, that's for sure," Ryan said of Soldier Field. "Great sports town. Fans are certainly passionate up there, so it will be a good place to open up the season.

"We're going to have, like I said, our work cut out for us playing on the road the first time; dealing with communication issues, all those kinds of things, I think that's something that we've got to be on top of heading up there. But, you know, it doesn't matter where we go. If it's at home, if it's on the road, we have to take our style and our brand of football and go play the way that we're capable of."